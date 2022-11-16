It is told in a long interview with Vanity Fair Emma Marrone, on the occasion of the release of the docufilm Sbagliata Ascendente Leone. As usual, the singer does not fail to have her say on various issues, even opening up in an unprecedented way, and taking a clear stand, especially with regard to women’s rights: “We are not free to manage our bodies and this is a violence – explains the singer from Salento – we live in a country where a woman to have a child alone must go abroad because assisted fertilization is not foreseen”. She then continues: “You can’t go to your gynecologist and ask for donor sperm because you want a child, not even when you’re 40 and you know perfectly well that you won’t find the love of your life anytime soon. How many women lose their fertility at the age of 40 due to leukemia and there is no doctor to explain egg conservation to them? And what do they answer you? If God doesn’t want it, then it’s not good.”

Emma Marrone then makes an unedited confession: “I have kept my ovarian tissue,” she explains, in order to become a mother without the need for a man. A decision which, according to Emma, ​​shouldn’t be tied to the existence of a stable male figure in a woman’s life. “I get excited about these topics because I know many women who have had to move abroad to conceive a child on their own. Because here you have to be forced to have a child only with a man. In Italy – he continues – a man studies and can reach a position of power, a woman works twice as hard and is questioned during her first motherhood. This, I repeat, is violence.”