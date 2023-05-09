Emma Marrone and the moving dedication to a little girl

A post that Emma Marrone dedicated to a little girl she met at the Tananai concert, which was held on the evening of Monday 8 May at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan, has gone viral on social media.

The singer, in fact, has posted on his profile Instagram a photo of her with a little girl on her shoulders.

“Hello beautiful girl. I held you on my shoulders at the concert. I held you on my shoulders as if you were my daughter. And I also thought in a flash of madness.. what if you really were my daughter? Well I would have told you many things,” Emma wrote.

And again: “Like… did you see how beautiful the music is? Have you seen how many people sing the same song at the same time? Do you feel peace in the midst of chaos? Because I feel it. I always feel peace where there is music. Grow well little girl. Don’t forget the excitement of tonight. Remember the sensations. She keep them in your pure heart. Music is for everyone and belongs to everyone. Just love her.”

The artist therefore concluded: “Chat is zero. Only the emotions remain. It was nice having you on my back. A bit like holding the future.”.

The post quickly went viral and was commented on by numerous followers, including many faces such as Chiara Ferragni, Samuele Bersani and Ermal Meta.