The singer also did not hide her attraction for her colleague in Sanremo. And here Emma Marrone and Tedua were caught together at the premiere of Tony Effe's album

At the Sanremo Festival she did not fail to praise her colleague. Even at an evening party during the music event, the two were spotted very close. The gossip was going crazy and now Emma Marrone and Tedua they were seen together at the premiere of Tony Effe's album. Many clues that could confirm that there is something between the two…

The former Dark Polo Gang trapper, who began his solo career, launched his second album, which contains 17 tracks and 9 featuring, one of which with Emma Marrone. The singer, obviously, was present at the launch of Tony Effe's album.

Apparently, though, she wasn't alone. It is not known whether she met him there or they arrived together. But Emma was spotted with the colleague who already a Sanremo it was speculated that he could be his new flame.

Emma Marrone is always reluctant to talk about her private life. The last boyfriend certainly was Stefano De Martinowith whom the love story ended suddenly due to Belen Rodriguezwhich came between the two.

We didn't hear much else about the possible flames afterward. Until the Sanremo Festival, when Emma revealed in an interview that the last profile searched on Google it was precisely that of my colleague Tedua. On that occasion he had given much more than an appreciation!

Emma Marrone and Tedua spotted together: fans cheer for this couple

A video released on TikTok shows the singer together with the rapper. Fans comment enthusiastically and really hope that something could be born between the two. She, however, has always denied it.

“I'm a bitch and I threw this thing. I told Fanpage.it during the Sanremo week but I couldn't not say it because it was an interview based on my cell phone. They asked me to show the last screen, the last message and the last Google search. I had done the research the evening before but three bottles of wine and an all-nighter had passed because generally in my research there are recipes”.