Last Saturday, a Russian projectile ended the life of Emma Igual, the 32-year-old Barcelona aid worker who ran the NGO. Road to Relief. The entity had been founded weeks after the war in Ukraine began and specialized in humanitarian aid and, above all, in evacuating civilians from the front. Accompanied by three other aid workers, Igual was heading on Saturday morning to the city of Ivanivske, caught in the crossfire between Russians and Ukrainians. The vehicle in which they were traveling received an impact – of Russian origin, according to the NGO -, overturned and caught fire. Equal and Canadian volunteer Anthony Ihnat died in the attack. Two other aid workers were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

The Spanish Embassy in Ukraine has already begun the procedures to repatriate the body of Igual, the first Spanish woman to die in the war in Ukraine. The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, announced this Monday that she will be awarded the Grand Cross of Isabella the Catholic posthumously. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, also referred to the death of the two aid workers in his daily message on Sunday. “This Russian attack confirms once again how close this war against Ukraine is to all those who truly appreciate human life and who consider it a moral obligation of humanity to stop terror and defeat evil,” said the president.

Igual’s life was focused, for years, on international cooperation. On the social network LinkedIn, the aid worker defined herself as a “humanitarian officer with several years of experience in refugee camps and informal settlements.” She specialized in the protection of children in emergency situations and, according to what she herself published on social networks, she had worked with several organizations in Greece, Myanmar, Kenya or Morocco. She had also researched cooperation for several universities, as well as for the United Nations.

He also discovered international cooperation during his time as a student at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​where he graduated in Political Science in 2010. Later, he completed several master’s degrees in International Relations and a postgraduate degree in humanitarian aid that he finished in 2020.

Dani Sosa, national coordinator of Joves Ecosocialistes (the youth of Catalonia in Comú) remembers that in 2015 Igual was responsible for the Peace and Human Rights sector of Jóvenes de Izquierda Verde, the youth of the Initiative for Catalonia. “As soon as the refugee crisis began in the area of ​​Greece, Emma went there to dedicate herself exclusively to saving lives,” recalls Sosa. Cinta González agreed with Igual in Jóvenes de Izquierda Verde: “she was a person willing to learn from everyone, she was very curious and gave us a very humanitarian vision in the midst of the refugee crisis.” Since 2016, when the aid worker went to Greece, González maintained a relationship with Igual through social networks.

Likewise, she also served as one of those responsible in Barcelona for the political movement Diem25 (Democracy in Europe Movement 2025), promoted by the former Greek Minister of Economy Yanis Varufakis. She was the first coordinator of Diem25 and six months later she was replaced by Daniel Cruz. “Thanks to Diem25, Europeanism and pacifism resurfaced at a time when in Catalonia we were in full processes”Cruz recalls. “Emma was a person with great values ​​and a lot of activism,” she adds. In March 2022, Igual dedicated himself body and soul to the NGO that he founded and directed. It began helping in the evacuation of citizens from Mariupol, then went to Kharkiv, Severodonestk… The entity claims on its website to have evacuated thousands of people who were in crossfire zones.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

In July, Igual gave an interview to the Jewish media The Jewish Chronicle which was titled as: “Emma Igual, the brave young Jewish woman who risks her life every day in Ukraine.” In that publication, the aid worker claimed that her grandmother – who, according to her story, escaped the Holocaust in Austria – protected her “from above.”

On Saturday, the car in which the Catalan aid worker was traveling was hit by a Russian projectile, the acting Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, confirmed this Monday: “The car exploded and disintegrated. With that I am telling you enough.” Robles commented that the day before she had spoken with the co-founder of the NGO, who told her that Spain could feel very proud of the work that Igual had done, which had always helped suffering Ukrainians. “It is a source of pride and satisfaction to know that, like the Armed Forces, there are Spanish citizens who are generous, who are on the front line, in this case in Ukraine, helping,” the politician stressed.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter