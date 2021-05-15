Chelsea are armed to “stop Barça”, as revealed by one of the defenders and their great captain, Magdalena Eriksson. “I think that Barça have had impressive results. They have very good forwards and a very good team. We know his tricks and we know how to stop them. We have a great defense and a great goalkeeper and we will try to stop them“, said in a press conference the Swede, who will experience a doubly special match in her native country.

Along with the captain ‘blue’, the coach, Emma Hayes, spoke to the media, who said she felt at home in Gothenburg, the venue for the Champions League final. “It’s like London “, joked the English referring to the rainy climate of the Swedish city. “The good thing that there is no public is that they will listen to me better. But, we are disappointed that our friends and family cannot be in the stadium. We have a fantastic group and we have been working for a long time. We’ll see how all this turns out tomorrow, “he added.

The Chelsea coach went on to highlight the great value of her team in reaching this final. “I have led very important games and when you work so hard to get here it is what I like the most. When I say it is a dream, it is that being part of this dressing room is incredible, accompanied by fantastic footballers“confessed Emma Hayes, who said she was in constant contact with the men’s team, which is also qualified for the final.

“Our team knows how to win finals”

For its part, Eriksson continued to reveal the great dream of this team to win the Champions League: “Personally, it is a great dream to win the Champions League. It is a challenge for me, for the team and it would mean a lot for us. It is a path that we have been doing for a long time and we have the best team in our history. It is a dream for all of us and it is the reason we train daily to reach this goal. “

The Swedish defense will not be able to receive the affection of its people, when the game is played without an audience due to the pandemic. “It is the negative point of this great experience. We will try to reach another final so that they can be”, he pointed out, before being asked how they will manage to stop a Barça that stands out as the top scorer in the Champions League (24 goals).

“We know that Barça have a fantastic team and as a team they are very good. We have to be prepared and defend as we have done all year. I am confident that we can stop them and we are aware that we also have players with great potential “, stressed Magdalena Eriksson, who downplayed the fact that Chelsea have no experience in the European final like Barça, who face the second. “We have players with experience in big games. Our team knows how to win finals.”, he sentenced.