Saturday, February 17, 2024
Emma Gala | The stars hit the red carpet – See the best of party fashion

February 17, 2024
Among others, Käärijä, Behm and Sanna Marin were seen on the red carpet.

The Emma Gala on the red carpet on Saturday night, you could see spectacular costume brilliance.

Among the first to arrive on the red carpet was the band Kuumaa, which is nominated for several Emma awards. The group was wearing black suits with patches of fabric filled with texts sewn into them.

At the Emma gala, creators of domestic music are rewarded.

The Kuumaa band, Jonttu Luhtavaara (left), Johannes Brotherus and Aarni Soivio. Picture: Julius Konttinen / Emma Gala

Former Prime Minister Sanna Marin had chosen to wear a black, silky jumpsuit with a deep grooved open back.

Sanna Marin. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Rap artist Mikael Gabriel was dressed in a sweater and sunglasses from the Italian fashion house Gucci. The shoes were from the Finnish street fashion brand False dilemma. The rapper had spectacular jewelry, the most important of which for him was a custom-made necklace with the names of Mikael's spouse and child and his favorite artist by Takashi Murakami well-known floral design.

“There are over 4,500 diamonds here,” he said.

Mikael Gabriel. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

His UMK duet partner arrived on the red carpet with Mikael Gabriel Nublu. The Estonian rapper said that he came to Finland earlier on Saturday on the Tallinn ferry for the gala night.

Vocalist Bess had chosen to take over Teemu Muurimäki pink creation. Bess describes Muurimäki as a “master artist”. Bess stepped into the shoes of a presenter for the gala evening Heikki Paasonen with.

“Exciting, bubbly feeling,” he said of his hangover.

Bess and husband Danny Baertelsen. Picture: Julius Konttinen / Emma Gala

One of the most anticipated guests of the evening was Wrapper. The wrapper was dressed in all black and finished his outfit with silver jewelry.

White socks printed with the Kuumaa band logo peeked out from under the black pant legs.

“This is the nicest thing I'm wearing today,” Käärijä praised his socks.

The wrapper is Jere Pöyhönen. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Diamond tea– known for his hits With Mirella was wearing a beige-hued ruffled dress adorned with glittering diamond bands.

Mirella aka Mirella Roininen. Picture: Julius Konttinen / Emma Gala

Vocalist Jenni Vartiainen arrived at the Emma gala Mert Otsamon in an electric blue creation that consisted of a blazer jacket and a long skirt. The blazer had showy shoulders and blue, shiny boots completed the ensemble.

“Mert had a vision, and we were on the same wavelength that the outfit must be a strong blue. I actually didn't like blue before, but something happened and now it felt like my own. My jewelry is what I designed for Aarika,” Vartiainen said.

Jenni Vartiainen. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Also Behm had chosen Otsamo to be the designer of his gala outfit. The red pleated dress was decorated with detailed sequin embroidery.

“The theme colors of my album were white and red, and I'm wearing red today and white later,” Behm said.

“Red symbolizes love and passion for me.”

Behm aka Rita Behm. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Alma Miettinen's mug (in the middle) read “make pop great again”. Natalia Kallio (right) carried a sign that took a stand on the Eurovision Israel controversy. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Sara Siipola. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Ville Valo and Christel Karhu. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Jambo, or Jami Kiskonen. Picture: Julius Konttinen / Emma Gala

Ellinoora and Samuli Putro. Picture: Julius Konttinen / Emma Gala

