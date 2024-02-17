Emma Gala | Käärijja, who picked up the awards, thanked the people of Finland for their spirit of unity: “No one is bullied”

HS follows the Emma gala and updates the atmosphere of the gala throughout the evening.

17.2. 21:33 | Updated 17.2. 22:35

The music industry The Emma gala was celebrated on Saturday evening at Espoo's Metro Areena.

Awards were won by, among others, the band Kuumaa (best-selling album of the year, pop of the year), Wrapper (newcomer of the year, song of the year, artist of the year), Ville Valo (rock of the year), Ibe (rap of the year) and Alma (Critics' Choice).

Käärijä thanked the people of Finland in his song of the year award speech.

“Songs come and go, there are songs that bring streams and money. But what Cha Cha Cha yes, it was the Finnish people back together, it was the best,” Käärijä said Jere Pöyhönen said.

“Take care of each other, no one is being bullied,” he concluded his speech.

Lauri Haav was awarded as domestic artist of the year by public vote. See also Sailing | Solo sailor Abhilash Tomy took off again in the race that killed him four years ago

In the public vote received the domestic artist of the year award Lauri Haavwho released an album last year Aino.

Haav said he was surprised by the award. He said earlier that he hoped to win the rap of the year award, which went to Ibe. However, he believes that he will win the rap series of the year one day.

Bessin and Heikki Paasonen opened the gala hosted by Jenni Vartiainen a performance that was a potpourri of his hit songs over the years.

Vartiainen last performed at the Emma gala in 2021 to an empty stand due to the corona pandemic. A sold-out arena opened today. During the performance, among other things, Vartiainen's breakthrough hit from 2007 was heard, In front of people.

The guard recently released a remix of the song, made together Chisun and Jori Roosberg's with the duo Roos+Berg.

“At the same time, it feels like it's been a long time and an eternity”, Vartiainen recalls the creation of the original In front of me song.

“I still make music with the same enthusiasm and passion, it's wonderful and lucky.”

Jenni Vartiainen opened the Emma gala with her potpourri performance.

Bess had an exciting evening ahead of her as she hosted the gala. Bess told HS on the red carpet that music remains her priority, though.

“Let's first see how this evening goes. However, music is the most important thing for me, I focus on that,” he said.

With Behm has the most nominations at this year's gala, he is nominated in six categories. He admits that the producer of the year award would be his favorite. She is the only female candidate in that category.

“I would like to win it, if a woman won it even once in 15 years,” says Behm.

The producer of the year was finally awarded to Los Rollos ie Arttu Istala and Iiro Paakkari.

Female producers are notoriously underrepresented in the music industry. Even at the international Grammy gala, women are rarely nominated in the producer categories.

“Women may not dare to get involved in technical tinkering in the same way,” Behm reflects.

“I hope I can act as an inspiration. Of course, I'm wondering if this is a quota nomination, but I believe that I have a hard time.”

Behm's own role model for female musicians is Chisu.

“He's a wonderful, independent creator.”

Ibe took home the rap of the year award.

Vilma Alina was awarded as music maker of the year.

Ville Valo won the rock award of the year.