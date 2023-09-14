Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, He was released from prison, on parole, after serving more than a year and a half in prison. Fort Worth Federal Prison Texas, accused of the crimes of drug trafficking and money launderingas confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to Noticias Telemundo.

“We can confirm that Emma Coronel Aispuro was released from custody Federal Bureau of Prisons today, September 13, 2023. For privacy and security reasons, the FBOP does not provide additional information about people who are no longer in its custody,” Telemundo quoted agency spokesperson Randilee Giamusso as saying.

This Wednesday morning around 11:00 in the morning, Emma Coronel, She was released on parole, which means she will not be able to leave the United States.

The wife of “El Chapo”, was serving a three-year sentence on drug trafficking and money laundering charges related to drug trafficking by her husband.

According to American media, the beauty queen, Upon her departure, she was received by her lawyers and her family, who declined to comment on the release of Colonel.

Rules after release

Now, according to the ruling of Colonel issued on November 30, 2021 by Judge Rudolph Contreras, of the District of Washington DC, you must follow several steps with an officer in your charge.

In addition to not being able to leave the United States, the wife of “El Chapo” He must allow his DNA to be collected, this as part of the conditional release protocol, according to El Diario.

The authorities will approve the home where you can reside Colonelcoupled with the fact that he must find work for at least 30 hours a week, according to the 13 rules of the judicial document consulted by this newspaper.

Emma Coronel will not be able to leave the United States. Photo: EFE

Charges of which Emma Coronel is accused

The wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, leader of the Mexican drug trafficking organization known as Sinaloa cartel, was sentenced today to 36 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

The charges against him are related to international drug trafficking and money laundering and a criminal violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (the Kingpin Act), as reported by the United States Department of Justice .

Emma Coronel Aispuroa dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty June 10 to three counts of criminal information.

According to court documents, Colonel Aispuro conspired with Guzman Loera and other members of the Sinaloa cartel to traffic five kilograms or more of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, knowing that these narcotics would be transported and distributed in the United States.

She also conspired to launder the proceeds of that narcotics trafficking and participated in transactions and dealings with her husband’s property, Guzmán Loera, whom the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had designated as a Significant Foreign Narcotics Trafficker.

Emma Coronel and her relationship with the Sinaloa Cartel

Court documents indicate that beginning in or around 2011 and continuing until at least January 19, 2017, Colonel Aispuro was complicit in the activities of the Sinaloa cartel, an organization run by her husband, Guzmán Loera.

In particular, after Guzman Loera was captured by Mexican authorities on February 22, 2014, the Colonel Aispuro played a pivotal role in facilitating his escape from a Mexican prison, which ultimately occurred on July 11, 2015, by holding planning meetings with other co-conspirators. and coordinating the movement of drug proceeds to finance the escape.

To facilitate escape, the Colonel Aispuro assisted in the purchase of property near the prison and provided Guzman Loera a watch that contained a GPS tracking device, which allowed the co-conspirators to dig a tunnel from that nearby property, beneath the prison to Guzmán Loera’s cell.

Colonel Aispuro He even transmitted messages Guzman Loera to other members of the Sinaloa Cartel about the functioning of his illicit activities while he was detained.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. Photo: EFE

This is how Emma Coronel and El Chapo met

With a difference between the two of 32 years of age, Emma Coronel and “El Chapo” Guzmán They met in 2006 during the celebration of some local festivals in her hometown, Canelas, Durango, Mexico, which crowned her as beauty queen that year.

Daughter of Nacho Coronel, one of the main partners of “El Chapo” Until her death in 2010, she captivated the drug trafficker to the point that just a year later, when she turned 18, they decided to get married and five years later they became parents of twins.