Emma Coronel showed that she looks like a real doll no eyelashes or makeup proof of them was the selfie he shared from the gym where he is seen with a natural face of envy with which he leaves nothing to the imagination, since many fans would think that the wife of Chapo Guzmán It would look very different, but quite the opposite.

If you check Emma Coronel's social networks you can see how she makes it clear that she is a fitness woman who loves to give her all in training, because in her stories the beauty queen confessed that she even goes to the gym on Sundays to look good. He also loves living with his fans who ask him everything.

One of the things people ask most Emma Coronel It is when he is going to perform a live for his fans or at least when he is going to have an approach with them and his response was that in a short time he would bring them surprises, because the wife of Chapo Guzmán She feels grateful for the support they gave her when she was in prison.

Emma Coronel without any makeup/Instagram

Another thing that has drawn attention about the model is that she always shares the successes of her daughters who she claims are one hundred percent dedicated to school, as she has also boasted about her achievements such as her recent visit to NASA where she was very happy the proud mother.

It is worth mentioning that Emma Coronel mentioned that she prepares new photos for her fans on her recent Instagram account, since the previous account she had was lost, but she is trying to recover it again, since she had too many followers, and it was also verified, that is why she has a new one. backup account, where you occasionally share content.

