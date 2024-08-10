ANDmma Colonel She became famous worldwide for being the wife of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, which is why the former beauty queen was arrested in February 2021 in the state of California and, after spending two and a half years in prison, in September 2023, she regained her freedom. Now, has shown that she is ready to move on with her life.

Coronel pleaded guilty at the time to charges related to drug conspiracy and money laundering for which she was sentenced to thirty-six months in prison. But in 2022 her sentence was reduced for having cooperated with the US authorities. Now that she is free has reappeared in a music video by his former lawyer, Mariel Colón, who recently decided to venture into regional Mexican music.

In it music video for the corrido “La señora”, dedicated specifically to Emma Coronel, The former lawyer talks about the challenges her client has faced, her current life and even her unconditional love for “El Chapo.”

In the melody, at the beginning, you hear: “They say that she is weak and I know that she cries sometimes, but we are moving forward, we must not bend now. “I know things are tough, but you can do it, ma’am.”

As the melody develops and Emma Coronel’s strength is praised, at one point she can be seen in a room surrounded by several men while the song says: “The most prestigious brands want to have her as a partner and it’s going to be difficult for them, and it’s not that she’s a struggle, what does she care about the sunlight when she already enjoys it?” Meanwhile, In the video you can see a jewelry set with a small card signed with the name Emma Coronel.

Although it is only a few seconds and the ex-wife of “El Chapo” Guzmán She has not confirmed that she will start a career as an entrepreneur in the jewelry industry.in the past I had already spoken about a special project and this could precisely be it.

Emma Coronel seeks to resume her life after leaving prison

Although currently Emma Coronel still has to comply with a series of conditions imposed by the US authorities, By allowing continuous searches of his home, vehicles, documents, computers and cell phones, he is slowly getting his life back on track.

In an interview that her lawyer, Mariel Colón, gave a few months ago, she said that Colonel is in a process of reconstruction and that he might even publish a book in which he tells what he experienced alongside “El Chapo” and in prison.

Nevertheless, Emma Coronel has not confirmed anything in this regard.