Emma Coronel Aispuro on January 17, 2019, leaving a court in Brooklyn (New York) where El Chapo was being tried. Kevin Hagen (AP)

New life for Emma Coronel. Joaquin’s wife El Chapo Guzmán has been granted house arrest after spending 15 months in a minimum security prison. The Instagram influencer and third wife of one of the most famous drug lords has been transferred from Texas to California, where she will spend the last weeks of her sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering. Coronel, 33, will be released on September 13.

Coronel is located in San Pedro, a coastal community south of Los Angeles, near the port of Long Beach. The Univision chain has documented that the drug trafficker was transferred on May 30 from the FMC Carswell prison, near Dallas, to California, where she is in facilities that depend on the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The complex is managed by a contractor for the Department of Justice.

Coronel is part of a federal social reintegration project that facilitates the transition to freedom for inmates who are in the final stage of their sentences. The system has more than 7,000 people in 22 centers across the country. This allows inmates to leave prison facilities during the day to look for work. They also offer medical assistance to stop depending on drugs and other illicit substances, advice on personal finances and help to find a house. At night, however, everyone must return to their cells, which resemble small condominiums.

In November 2021, Coronel, who has Mexican American nationalities, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for activities related to the Sinaloa Cartel, the criminal organization headed by El Chapo, 33 years her senior. To obtain a more favorable sentence, the drug lord’s couple pleaded guilty in a Washington court to having trafficked into the United States at least five kilos of cocaine, another of heroin and at least half a kilo of methamphetamine.

During the judicial process made it clear that Coronel also had a very important role in the famous escape that El Chapo starred in from the Mexican Altiplano prison. The US justice system verified that Emma held some meetings to prepare the escape, the second on the drug trafficker’s account, and that she even facilitated the purchase of the property where the tunnel that had been dug for Guzmán Loera to escape reached. So that her husband could orient himself underground, Coronel gave her a watch that contained a GPS navigator.

Coronel was arrested on February 22, 2021 when she landed at the Dulles, Virginia airport outside of Washington DC. The next day she began her judicial journey, which she began with a request from the Prosecutor’s Office for four years in prison. She spent a year in a prison in that State. In February 2022, she arrived at the Texas Penitentiary Center, a hospital and minimum security institution where she was until the end of May.

Coronel lived in California as a child, but grew up in Canelas, a remote town in the Mexican state of Durango, nestled in the Golden Triangle. This, the point of confluence of the regions of Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa, is one of the domain zones of the cartel commanded by Guzmán Loera and Ismael the may Zambada. Emma, ​​who was a beauty queen in her town, is part of a dynasty that has various ties to the organization. Her brothers, Omar and Edgar, were also arrested and imprisoned. He also helped in the spectacular escape carried out by El Chapo, who today spends the rest of his life in a maximum security center. Colonel Aispuro, on the other hand, will spend her last weeks as a recluse under lax supervision.

