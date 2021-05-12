Without jewelry, without fancy clothes and without Louis Vuitton heels, an unrecognizable Emma Coronel dressed in a blue and green prison jumpsuit, appeared in court last February. The judge decreed prison without the option of bail for the accused of drug trafficking, as happened with her husband, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, in 2019. Coronel, known as the Kardashian of Sinaloa, faces a sentence that in the worst case could be life imprisonment, in addition to a fine of more than 10 million dollars. The influencer, Model and businesswoman is accused of international trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, as well as conspiracy to help her husband in one of the most cinematic escapes in history in 2015. From a cell in which she spends 22 hours a day, Joaquín Guzmán’s wife is also facing the decline of the glamor in which she lived, sponsored by organized crime.

Colonel awaits her trial, away from all the luxury she was used to, in a prison in Alexandria (Virginia, USA). His lawyer, Mariel Colón, has denounced the conditions in which El Chapo’s wife lives in prison. “He only spends a couple of hours in a little living room,” he said. In addition, she has detailed that for most of the time she is confined in a cell that she does not share with other prisoners, she is dedicated to reading, although she has not specified which books. “Unfortunately they do not offer, there are no activities available for you to be distracted,” said the lawyer. Nor has he given details on whether he communicates with his two twin daughters, the result of his marriage with which he was one of the most wanted drug traffickers by the DEA, the US anti-drug agency.

During the trial in New York in which her husband was sentenced to life imprisonment, Coronel and his daughters, always surrounded by bodyguards, were the center of the journalists’ attention. Dressed in luxury signatures, she allowed herself to be photographed through the streets of Brooklyn walking on her stilettos hand in hand with her daughters, also dressed in top fashion brands. He said he felt “very good” despite the pressure of the process and never hid from his daughters where their father was. “They know their dad is in jail. They keep me away from lonely moments, they keep me busy, “he acknowledged. The press began to call her “the queen of the ice heart” for her unflappable character and her staunch defense of one of the world’s most wanted criminals.

Coronel, who is a US and Mexican citizen, was no stranger to the world of drug trafficking before meeting her husband. Born on July 2, 1989, Coronel is the alleged niece – she denies it – of Ignacio Coronel, the main person in charge of the methamphetamine trafficking to the United States for at least 12 years. His uncle and father, Inés Coronel, were involved in drug trafficking in the early 1990s when El Chapo controlled the circulation of cocaine in Mexico. Ignacio was killed on July 29, 2010, in Zapopan, Jalisco, during a shootout with the Mexican army. His father, Inés, accumulates several convictions for marijuana trafficking. Like his brother, Inés Omar Coronel, who is serving a sentence for the same crimes.

Emma Coronel grew up between the United States and her remote town near Angostura, in the state of Durango, in the center of what is known as the “golden triangle” of drug trafficking. From a very young age, she began to participate in contests and became the beauty queen at the Coffee and Guava Fair in the municipality of Canelas at the age of 17. At a dance to celebrate her coronation, she met her husband, who was then 51. Coronel left her boyfriend to become El Chapo’s third wife. They agreed to get married the day she came of age, just a few months after meeting.

With an elaborate makeup and serene gesture, Coronel has given several television interviews where, carefully measuring his words, he has revealed details of his private life. She said that El Chapo fell in love with her with his words, without giving her expensive gifts. “He won me over with his kindness and education,” he said. Guzmán pushed her to study and decided to start Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, the state in which they resided. He has assured that he has never exercised his career, but that he would have liked to dedicate himself to journalism.

Expressing herself with caution and grace, she has always been comfortable with the media, which she easily dodged with a broad smile when asked about her husband’s business. “I prefer not to answer that,” he replied in a sweet and shy voice every time something related to drug trafficking was mentioned. She repeated that she had a normal, no-frills life, that she liked to go out with her friends to restaurants and to the movies, but in Sinaloa everyone knew her. “I don’t dream of great things. Only with happiness and tranquility. I don’t want them to make a fuss out of my life. I like to go to the beach, go out and have fun like anyone else ”, he told the cameras.

Coronel had with Guzmán two twin daughters, born in 2011, María Joaquina and Emalí Guadalupe. Like her mother, Coronel traveled to the United States to give birth. The girls are half sisters to the other eight children El Chapo has had in his previous marriages. Although Coronel has stated that he does not know exactly how many descendants Guzmán has, he admits that he knows three and that he is in charge of their education.

The fortune that El Chapo amassed with cocaine in the 1990s allowed him to live surrounded by luxury: four private planes, mansions scattered along the best beaches in Mexico and even a zoo on one of his many ranches. Miguel Ángel Martínez, known among the members of the Sinaloa cartel as Fat and right hand of El Chapo, recounted in his trial the life of the new rich of the family. The ranch they owned in Guadalajara had, among other things, four swimming pools and a collection of exotic pets such as tigers, lions, panthers, and deer. “The guests traveled by train,” said El Gordo, in addition to describing the dozens of luxury cars owned by his partner and his frequent trips abroad.

The bubble of extravagance paid for by drug trafficking faltered on February 22, 2014, when Mexican Navy commandos detained El Chapo in Mazatlán (Sinaloa). The one who was then the second most wanted drug trafficker outwitted the Mexican authorities to see her and her two daughters. That romantic gesture would cost him admission to the maximum security prison of El Altiplano. The stay, which lasted just over a year, ended with one of the most bizarre escapes that Mexico has experienced. Guzmán escaped in July 2015 through a 1,500-meter tunnel dug from showers that had lighting, ventilation and even rails to remove debris. The District of Columbia court in Washington accuses Coronel of having helped her husband during this movie escape.

Emma Coronel lived through the good years of her husband’s business looking the other way. “I am not aware that he is dealing in drugs. I’m in love with him, ”she always insisted. While he awaited sentence, he assured that he lived from other businesses that she had. “I can’t tell you much about them, just tell you that they are not illegal. For example, I have irrigated land that I inherited from my father, ”she commented in 2018. She did not waste any opportunity to say that her husband was innocent.

Now, the US justice indicates that Coronel not only had knowledge of the operations of the Sinaloa cartel, but also participated in some of them. With El Chapo in jail, his wife assumed an important role in communications with her husband’s partners, according to court documents. Among the pieces of evidence that FBI agent Eric S. McGuire included to obtain the arrest warrant against her is an alleged letter from El Chapo in which he negotiates the heroin trade with an associate. “The mother of the twins will say something to you and my children. Please be attentive compadre. She will explain it to you, ”says the document.

The former model sat alone on the defense bench, watching her husband wear the ties she bought him to wear during the trial. Behind huge sunglasses and impeccably dressed, she did not collapse when FBI agents read the transcript of messages between Guzmán and one of her lovers, Agustina Cabanillas Acosta. The exchange of messages between the two not only evidenced Guzmán’s infidelity, it also exposed his lover’s participation in the cocaine and marijuana trafficking in the United States. She refers to him saying “love” and that he is “the most important person to her.” The agent who led the investigation assured that Acosta “became his personal toy” and that Guzmán “liked him very much.” These messages were read with Emma Coronel in the courtroom. El Chapo looked for her with his eyes while exposing his infidelity.

Once the sentence was passed, Coronel took advantage of the media pull and followed the Kardashian line to participate in a reality show called Crew Poster (The band of the poster in Spanish) on the VH1 channel. “I try not to regret what has already happened,” said Coronel in a conversation with Michel Blanco, son of Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, before the cameras. During the program, the wife of the most famous drug lord in the world insisted that she wanted to be a normal woman far from the prejudices that society has about her. “They judge us without knowing us. It’s hard because sometimes you want to do what you see everyone doing around you ”, she narrated dressed in white and from a yacht for the program. In addition, she took the opportunity to ask Blanco for advice on how to launch a clothing brand called El Chapo Guzmán: JGL, for the initials of her husband’s full name. That same year, a daughter of Chapo, Alejandrina Guzmán, launched her own brand called El Chapo 701. Neither company managed to stay in the market last that year.

However, Coronel’s businesses, far from being extinguished, diversified. From his Instagram account, and at the age of 31, he established himself as influencer and promoted several local Sinaloa brands, such as beauty products, clothing, jewelry, and even hamburger and ice cream parlors in the area. The account has only five posts, but accumulates 592 million followers. In it, El Chapo’s wife does not expose her private life, her hobbies or their daughters, as other celebrities do. The publications focus on professional photographs of her in which her followers praise her for her image and her style of dressing. In the last one, published two months before her arrest, she poses as a model in a wedding dress and long blonde hair.

Finally, Emma Coronel’s bubble burst. The magistrate Robin Meriweather ruled the prison without option to bail for the defendant. From a prison in the United States, the beauty queen faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.