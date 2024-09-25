El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel, she paraded in a wedding dress at Milan Fashion Week for the Californian brand April Black Diamond

The wife of the biggest drug trafficker in history, perhaps second only to Pablo Escobarparaded on the catwalk at Milan Fashion WeekWe are talking about Emma Coronelcompanion of El Chapo and with over a million followers on social media. The woman, who faced an arrest in 2021, walked the runway in a wedding dress designed by April Black Diamond September 22nd at Serbelloni Palace.

“Everyone deserves a second chance. – says the house that has chosen Emma Coronel as a model – Fashion is the perfect platform to showcase transformation, strength and resilience. We all have the right to achieve our dreams and be reborn.”

Emma Coronel she was the last wife of El Chapo Guzmánwho is serving a life sentence in the United States. The two met at Coffee and Guava Beauty Contest in Canelas, Mexico. She was also arrested on charges of being an accomplice to her husband in drug trafficking and money laundering. The mother of twins, she was released six months early. “Emma will walk the runway and represent not only my designs, but also a movement towards redemption and empowerment,” she said April Black Diamond.