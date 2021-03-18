At age 25, Emma Cline (Sonoma, California, age 31) earned fame by receiving an astronomical $ 2 million for writing her first three books. Started by The girls, a novel loosely inspired by the massacre perpetrated by the Charles Manson clan. Instead of taking an interest in the psychopath, like so many others before her, the American author …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS