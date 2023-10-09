The disease had struck her lung 8 years ago. The previews of the interview are on Francesca Fagnani’s program broadcast on Tuesday 10 October

“I want to give you some good news: I’m cured of cancer”. It starts like this, Emma Bonino on Rai 2 during the third episode of Beaststhe transmission of Francesca Fagnani in the episode broadcast on Tuesday 10 October.

Emma bonino to beasts the previews — "I still have to have a confirmatory CT scan, but after 8 years this unwanted microcytoma is gone" confirmed Emma Bonino to Beasts. Long awaited news, later eight years of battle against evil. During the interview, which will be broadcast Tuesday 10 October, Emma Bonino, a leading figure in Italian politics, recounted her life journey. From the Piedmont countryside, where she spent a simple childhood with her peasant family, until abortion which inspired her political vocation and led her to actively engage in the Radical party.

the illness — During a broadcast on RadioRadicale in 2015Emma Bonino had publicly announced that she was suffering from a left lung cancer, which required a long and complex period of chemotherapy therapy. "I have no intention of interrupting my activities" she declared at the time. "Because it comes from a political passion you can't resignhowever it is clear that my activities will have to be organized based on the medical needs which need to be given absolute priority at this moment, which is not easy for me either." Over the following years, despite having announced a recovery in 2016, Bonino he continued to face care and treatments to prevent possible recurrences. Today, however, the good news, after a long and challenging fight against the disease. "I healed".

the relationship with Pannella — During the broadcast, Emma Bonino spent a few words to clarify her relationship with Marco Pannella, expressing his point of view on the estrangement between them. "She was one unilateral rupture on his part. I never really understood why and I suffered a lot," Bonino shared sincerely. In his own style, Fagnani asked Bonino if there was something he would have liked to say to Pannella but didn't have never had the opportunity to express. The response was frank and direct: "I wanted to ask him: what's wrong with you, but that comes to mind. He once said that I was a loyal bureaucrat, well." Then, the rhetorical question about today's society: "Does it seem like a crime that women have ambition? I have moved forward and will continue to go as far as my strength will take me, hopefully for a long time" she commented.

the controversy with calend — During the interview, Emma Bonino also recalled the dispute with the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, last August, when the latter broke the electoral pact with Più Europa and the Democratic Party. On the subject, Bonino said: “I’ve received a lot of bullshit. I can’t forget it sudden slap from Calenda. He left his mark on me because on August 2 he had signed an agreement written by him and on August 7, in Lucia Annunziata’s broadcast, he made it known that in fact he he left with Renzi“. A rather obvious disappointment. When the presenter then pointed out that there was also a rift between Italia Viva and Azione, Bonino concluded mockingly: “Whoever does it, wait for it”.