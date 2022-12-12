Emma Bonino falls from the Brussels pear tree

The Qatar scandal is spreading by the hour and one gets the impression that the question is much more complex and articulated than it seemed at the beginning with the sole involvement of Antonio Panzeriformer Pd MEP and CGIL trade unionist who then moved to Article 1from which he was also expelled yesterday by former minister Roberto Speranza.

That the affair was big is demonstrated by the fact that the vice president is also involved in the affair Eva Kailia Greek socialist who was immediately expelled, and her father, both in possession of bags of euros.

Yesterday, however, the spotlights opened on Emma Bonino who is not under investigation. His name has emerged in connection with two NGO: No Peace Without Justice and Fight Impunity.

The Radical was even the founder of the former and her secretary Niccolò Figà – Talamanca is being investigated for having glorified Qatar in exchange for vile money.

Bonino is also on the Advisory Board of Fight Impunity which was instead founded by Antonio Panzeri. Federica Mogherini, Renziana’s former European “foreign minister”, was also in the AB, but she promptly withdrew immediately after the scandal broke.

Bonino was interviewed by Affaritaliani.it who declared that she knew she was part of the Advisory Board of Fight Impunity (which, however, never met), that she did not remember having met Panzeri and that she did not remember who had involved her.

Also yesterday there was an interview in Corriere della Sera in which Bonino was asked about the NGO No Peace Without Justice and confirmed that she had founded it in Brussels in 1993 or 1994, that she had not spoken to the secretary Figà – Talamanca and not to know Panzeri.

Therefore, practically, Bonino tells us that she knows nothing about anything and that she does not remember anything and that although she is on the Board of the NGO she does not know Panzeri and if she met him she must have done so by chance in a bar on the Rome – Milan-Brussels route .

One is sincerely perplexed to hear these words from a former European Commissioner and a long-time Italian politician like Emma Bonino.

We are one step away from registering “without his knowledge”. Bonino falls from the Brussels pear tree and entrenches herself in an embarrassing (for her) sequence of “I don’t know, I don’t remember” which is unacceptable for a politician of her caliber.

We don’t want to believe that in the golden world of NGOs there is so much superficiality as to get registered on the Boards without even knowing what you are doing or who is using your name.

The two fronts on which Bonino is engaged must instead obtain exhaustive and detailed answers because she is the founder of an NGO and has close relations with the secretary Figà-Talamanca and with the other she is on the Board of an NGO whose founder was found with 600,000 euros in cash hidden in his home.

Naturally justice will take its course on the matter but some political considerations are in order.

The history of the Brussels NGOs recalls another one, that of the Soumahoro NGOs. Also in this case Aboubakar Soumahoro had the same attitude as Bonino, saying that he did not know, did not know, did not remember.

An attitude that does not convince public opinion and which, in both cases, opens a spot light the size of a volcanic crater on the role of NGOs at a global level.

NGOs are also the organizations that mysteriously appear out of nowhere when there is a boat of migrants to be “rescued”.

All this is one of the reasons why people distance themselves from politics because they perceive – and sometimes understand – that behind the great ideal discourses on migrants and human rights there are beautiful businesses that spin millions of millions of euros.

It is no coincidence that in the Mafia capital investigation Salvatore Buzzi intercepted this time truly “without his knowledge” had to say “Immigrants make more money than drugs”.

Another consideration concerns the political color of the NGOs which -coincidentally- are always linked to the world of the left and this is an established fact.

In other words, you preach well but you scratch and then you tumble (very) badly.

