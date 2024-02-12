After that Emma And Tedua they have publicly declared their interest in each other in some interviews. What brought them together, obviously, was the prison festival of Sanremo, a cupid for many other stories, some true, others only dreamed of by fans. The two artists met at a party in Sanremo, where a rapprochement apparently took place. The evident complicity has raised hopes among fans for the beginning of a new love story between Emma and Tedua.

Emma had openly declared hers interest in Tedua, revealing that she looked him up on Instagram after meeting the previous evening. The singer had joked about her attraction, defining the rapper, verbatim, as “good”. Tedua, surprised by the unexpected mention, seems to have responded to her interest.

Some journalistic formats like the one that got the scoop from the Florentine singer-songwriter always manage to reveal much more than expected. In fact, during an interview Emma did one revelation:

The last search I did on Instagram was on Tedua, I swear. I met him last night and I had impure thoughts, I said: 'My goodness, how beautiful'. So I wondered how old she was. She is young. Maybe I'm too old, but I admit I fell in love.

Immediately afterwards she burst out laughing. The funny episode sparked a lot of discussion on social media, as was inevitable. However, a clarification is necessary: ​​Emma is 39 years old and Tedua is 29. There really isn't too much to worry about about these age differences.

Already the day after the declarations, Tedua shared a video of Emma's performance on the Festival stage on his Instagram story, thus revealing an evident interested response.

The choice to share the video shortly after Emma's statements created an immediate connection between the two artists. In this way, the curiosity of fans is being fueled and they have begun to monitor their movements to detect any signs of flirting.

The turning point came when Emma and Tedua were filmed during a post-Festival event. In a club, together with their friends, the two artists are were seen “close” many times. Currently there are no further elements of gossip recorded by the cell phones that recorded them. The attention of the fans is very high, there are many speculations about a possible flirtation much desired by the Sanremo public.