The planet on which we live is only one, and its geography and climate do not depend solely on our home garden. Everything is interconnected, on the natural level, while instead we are the ones lacking in organizational terms, the only species that poses the problem of how not to self-destruct, rather than thinking about how to reproduce better. Pollution, our product par excellence, is one of the issues that most put distance between the policies of the various nations and the various continents. And on these divisions the industries, out of opportunism, exploit all the flaws in the system. Car manufacturers and governments attempting to manage them are included in this great whole.

Cars, and transport in general, produce emissions. There is no doubt about this. Europe in this sense is tryingregardless of the results it might achieve, to solve this problem. And while continental politics pushes on electricity (not at full speed, but at a sustained pace) in other parts of the world there is not at all this need or this rush to reduce CO2, and other more harmful substances. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has shown that he has an idea on the subject. His question is the following: Is it ethical to sell cars with different combustion engines than in Europe? “Climate change is a global problem, it affects everyone and has no borders. Will it be possible to produce cars at a favorable price if we then equip them with engines produced in Europe, or at the highest industrial cost in the world? There is no point in putting powertrains produced here on cars destined for sale in India and Africa“, He said in Rome on the occasion of the Formula E ePrix.

Stellantis has a strong electrification plan for its cars. Several brands, in fact, will become full electric within the next ten years, and still others will reduce the emissions produced with strategic changes in their price list. But what will these same brands do in developing countries, in South America, in Africa, in Asian markets such as India and Indonesia? The impression is that Europe, albeit in a hurry, could really achieve the goal of reducing emissions from cars. But throughout the rest of the worldwithout a political lobby able to convince itself (sometimes) to put environmental policies before industrial ones, the car fleet could remain polluting, without having support from producers. Which are investing in the reduction of emissions especially where industrialization has already reached its peak.

Electric cars aren’t for everyone yet, but even the hybrid ones, in certain areas of the planet, are a utopia. And in 2022, no car company would want to drop their balance sheets to offer all markets the exact same product, regardless of purchasing power. The fight against emissions is therefore incomplete, without the necessary harmony between continents and nations. It would be nice to have a universal motor, also with combustion, capable of going to replace, in an economic way, all that agglomeration of second, third and fourth hand vehicles that rage in the poorest regions in the world. The investment would be huge, but it would have a more far-reaching result than can potentially be achieved in ‘small’ Europe.