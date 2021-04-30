Emissions The money set aside for the scrapping premium promised by the agency for this year ran out in four months

Most of the applications were made for the purchase of electric bicycles.

Scrapping premium the eight million euros to be paid had already run out this year, although it should have been possible to claim the premium until the end of the year.

The popularity of the support was so huge this time that the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency was surprised by Traficom. The support was booked in just four months. Most of the applications have been made for the purchase of electric bicycles.

The closing letter for applying for support was really quick, for it wasn’t until two weeks ago that HS said it was worth being quick to apply, as about 70% of the budget was already earmarked at that time.

Traficom’s CEO Kati Heikkinen According to the applicant, the application rates now showed that the premium could be used to purchase a new low-emission car, electric bicycle or public transport services.

The premium could be between € 1,000 and € 2,000, depending on the power of the car being acquired. The fee for purchasing a public transport ticket or an electric bicycle is a maximum of 1,000 euros.

The purpose of the aid is to reduce emissions and modernize the car fleet.

Applications came in more than 6,000 copies. The majority, ie 4,000 applications, were applications related to electric bicycles, almost 2,000 applications related to cars, but only about 180 applications related to public transport.

A cash reserve has been made for all applications received by April 28, 2021, but if the application is not approved, the money reserved for the application will be released and can be received by any queued application.

“A large number of applications are still being processed, and as the processing progresses, the booking situation may change and support may be released for application,” Heikkinen says in the press release.

Traficom is only now processing applications received in January.

In the previous one, the scrapping premium campaign was held in 2018 and at that time about 90 per cent of the appropriations were used.

