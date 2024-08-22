Emissions | The government’s gasoline decision threatens to be expensive for Finland, the climate panel calculates

Effluent|The government should increase the fuel distribution obligation, Climate Panel urges. Otherwise, the risk could be a bill of up to one billion euros for Finland.

Finland according to the climate panel, the reduction of road traffic emissions has fallen badly behind in Finland, and it could prove costly for Finns.

According to the Climate Panel, the current government’s actions will not achieve the emission targets.

If the emission reduction targets are not reached, Finland could have to buy emission units from other countries for over one billion euros, according to the panel’s estimate.

According to the report published by the Climate Panel, setting emission targets would be more affordable from the point of view of total costs than paying for not achieving them with emission units.

Finland must reduce its emissions from the burden-sharing sector by 50 percent of the 2005 amount by 2030.

The burden-sharing sector refers to sectors outside the emissions trading sector, such as transport, agriculture and separate heating of buildings. The emissions trading sector includes large industrial and energy production plants and intra-European air traffic.

Traffic is the largest source of emissions in the load-sharing sector, and about 90 percent of domestic traffic emissions are caused by road traffic.

According to the climate panel, the most significant challenges in road traffic emissions are related to changes in the distribution obligation.

The obligation to distribute renewable fuel means that a certain proportion of the fuels sold by fuel distributors must be renewable fuels.

Sanna Marini (sd) board decreased the fuel delivery obligation Because of the energy crisis caused by the Russian war of aggression. Originally, the invoice for the distribution obligation was intended for two years, but Petteri Orpon (kok) government decided to continue it. The current government also eased the previous government’s program to raise the mandatory distribution level.

The purpose of the government has been to prevent rising fuel prices.

According to the climate panel, the emission targets can only be reached by returning to the distribution obligations that preceded Orpo’s government.

Otherwise, emission units would have to be purchased from other member countries of the burden sharing sector. The estimate of the price of emission units is between 126 million and 1.26 billion euros.

It is difficult to make an accurate estimate of the price of emission units, as they have not been traded between countries so far. It is not even certain whether other countries would have the desire or ability to sell their own emission units.

Objectives could still be achieved, according to the Climate Panel’s report, by speeding up the electrification of road transport and increasing the distribution obligation.

“The sufficiently large use of renewable fuels among fossil fuels, together with the promotion of electrification, offers the only reliable set of means to reduce emissions in the road transport sector quickly enough to achieve the goals,” says the chairman of the Finnish climate panel, professor Jyri Seppälä in the bulletin.

According to the panel, electrification could be accelerated, for example, by supporting the construction of public charging infrastructure on main roads and the purchase of electric trucks.