Emissions | The EU Council and Parliament reached an agreement on car emission limits

European The Union Council and the Parliament have reached an agreement on the gradual reduction of vehicle carbon dioxide emissions by 2035. A Frenchman told about it Pascal Canfin on Twitter. Canfin heads the Environment Committee of the European Parliament.

According to Canfin, it is a historic EU climate decision, with the goal of emission-free vehicles in 2035.

Through intermediate goals, the aim is that in 2035, no new cars and vans running on fossil fuels will be sold in the EU.

The talks started on Thursday, and they were supposed to continue until an agreement is reached. The outcome of the negotiations supports the Union’s transition towards a low-carbon future, which is one of the objectives of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen of promises.

European the parliament voted in favor of zero emissions proposed by the commission in June, and in the same month the EU environment ministers came to the proposal’s position.

Conservative decision-makers and Germany have been reluctant to commit to some transport emission reduction targets. The fear has been that they will be expensive for EU car manufacturers, whose competitors do not follow the same strict regulations.

Currently, passenger cars cause about 15 percent of the EU’s carbon dioxide emissions. The share of all traffic is about a quarter.

Currently, a good tenth of the cars sold in the EU are electric cars.

Correction 28.10. at 06:34: Contrary to what was previously stated in the news, passenger cars cause approximately 15 percent of the EU’s carbon dioxide emissions, not 12 percent. In addition to passenger cars, the chapter includes vans.