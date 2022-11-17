Emissions | Taimenpuro’s water turned milky white in East Helsinki

Taimenpuro’s water has been milky white for two days already in Mellunkylä, East Helsinki. The emission source is not clear.

in Eastern Helsinki silt flows into the trout stream.

For two days now, finely divided soil has flowed into Mellunkylänpuro, which has turned the urban stream into milky white.

The cause of the emission has not yet been located, but Virho is the chairman of the Virtavesien hoitohödistie Jouni Simola has traced the release in the junction of the stream to the intersection of Kontulantie and Länsimäentie.

Mellunkylänpuro runs in a pipe under Kontulantie and the metro line.

“In Aarrepuisto and at the upper end of the pipeline, the stream water is clear and the water comes out of the pipe as white,” says Simola, who visited the site.

There is a white substance in the stream from the surface of the water to the bottom. This practically means that it is transported to the gills of the fish, but also potentially suffocates the roe of trout that have already finished spawning.

At least no dead fish have been observed yet. On Thursday, the water had cleared, and live fish were spotted in the stream.

Mellunkylänpuro tarnishing is particularly bitter for the stream’s organisms, but it also discourages those from Talkoo who two years ago they restored the stream bed for trout.

“The restored stream area is about a kilometer downstream from the discharge point,” says Simola, who participated in the talks. In addition to Virho’s volunteers, Suomenlahti Uistelijat participates in the restoration of the stream.

The release has been reported to the police, the rescue service and the feedback channel of Helsinki’s urban environment. Simola suspects that, for example, the boom used to combat oil spills will not help in this situation, because there is excess material in the stream as thick as the entire water bed.

The substance that got into the stream doesn’t smell like anything, and it feels like dust, according to Simola. One possible source of emissions could be the soil generated from the drilling process of geothermal wells. During drilling, a lot of water is used to cool the drilling friction.

