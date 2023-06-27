Emissions scams | Audi’s former director was sentenced for “dieselgate”

The former CEO of Audi was given a suspended sentence and has to pay more than a million euros in compensation.

Car manufacturer Audi’s former CEO has been sentenced to one year and nine months in suspended prison for the so-called “dieselgate”.

Rupert Stadler was sentenced on Tuesday in a German court. In addition, according to international news agencies, he has to pay compensation of 1.1 million euros.

At issue is known to be the highest-ranking leader who has been convicted of the conspiracy that started in 2015.

At that time, it turned out that Audi’s parent company Volkswagen had been using secret software in its diesel cars for years, which reduced their emissions in test situations. This is how cars were made to look more ecological than they really were during the current strict emission restrictions. The scandal shook the German car industry in particular.

Stadler was practically convicted of negligence, because after hearing about the scam, he didn’t pass it on and thus allowed fingered cars to enter the market.

Stadler’s trial has been going on for years. Man confessed his actions already earlier, and thus avoided a prison sentence.