Emissions Research Center: China’s construction boom raises CO2 emissions and already threatens the country’s climate goals

The sharp rise in emissions threatens the realization of the milestones of China’s climate goals.

The corona crisis the post-construction boom will increase China’s CO2 emissions at a record pace, according to a recent analysis.

According to an analysis by the Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (CREA), CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and cement production in China increased by 14.5 percent in January-March year-on-year.

Chief Analyst at CREA Lauri Myllyvirta writes that the growth rate was stronger than at any time in more than a decade. Compared to the beginning of 2019, the emission level was nine percent higher.

“The increase in carbon dioxide emissions reflects the recovery from the interest rate stagnation in early 2020, but also the post-interest rate economic recovery, which has so far been dominated by growth in construction and steel and cement production,” says Myllyvirta CNN’s by.

According to the analysis, China ‘s CO2 emissions rose to 12 billion tons per year, ending in March 2021.

Emission trends emphasizes the contradiction between China’s economic and climate goals. President Xi Jinping aims to double China ‘s GDP from 2020 to 2035.

Xi also announced in October that the country’s CO2 emissions growth will end before 2030, and China plans to become carbon neutral before 2060. In practice, it would mean that China would largely stop using fossil fuels.

According to the Mill Stream analysis, China’s accelerated construction activity has also increased the use of coal. The increase in coal use accounted for most of the total increase in CO2 emissions. In addition to coal, growth was driven by demand for oil and natural gas.

The sharp rise in emissions is already threatening the milestones of China’s climate goals. According to Myllyvirta, an increase in emissions at the current rate until the end of the year would mean that emissions should not increase at all in 2022–2025.

“It means that emissions should remain the same or decrease in order to reach the 2025 targets,” Myllyvirta says.