Climate, NGO report: European banks have no emission reduction strategies

European banks provide significant financing to companies involved in the Oil & Gas sector but, in general, lack detailed information and targets on methane emissions, which could lead to financial, regulatory and reputational risks for the credit institutions themselves. This is the main finding of the new report ‘Missing Methane: A European Perspective’, published by Environmental Defense Fund Europe (EDFE), an environmental NGO among the most active in the fight against methane emissions. The document presents an assessment of the transparency policies of the main European banks involved in financing the energy sector.

The seven banks analyzed are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Société Générale and UniCredit. The study finds that these banks generally do not set rigorous methane reporting criteria for access to credit and most do not have specific policies aimed at directly reducing emissions.

Banks, as suppliers of huge amounts of capital to oil and gas companies, play a crucial role in ensuring that their customers adopt short-term emissions reduction practices along the path to more sustainable business models. Building on the Environmental Defense Fund’s November 2023 report ‘Missing Methane’, which analyzed the methane policies of six major U.S. banks, this new report assesses European banks using a range of publicly available data.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas identified as the second largest contributor to global warming, with a warming potential over 80 times greater than that of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after it enters the atmosphere. Human-induced methane emissions are responsible for at least 30% of current warming, with the oil and gas sector being a significant contributor, with actual methane emissions likely to be more than 70% higher than official figures and set to increase.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that just over $75 billion in cumulative spending is needed by 2030 to reduce energy-related methane emissions, consistent with the Agency’s net-zero emissions scenario. Furthermore, more than 75% of methane emissions from the oil and gas sector can be reduced with existing technologies, often at low net cost. Private financing can help fill this gap, but must be accompanied by strong controls to mitigate potential harmful impacts. Methane appears in banks’ financed emissions through the operational (Scope 1) emissions of their oil and gas clients. Banks calculate these emissions by compiling data from client company reports and estimates from data brokers, aggregating them into a single financed emissions metric.

However, these sources often underestimate methane emissions because they rely on engineering estimates rather than direct measurements or remote sensing. Ideally, banks should disclose and set oil and gas targets on three different bases to get the full picture: absolute funding (in currency units) – this shows how oil and gas funding is changing; financed emissions – for comparability across banks; and carbon intensity – to show whether the banks’ clients’ operations are becoming cleaner.

The study shows that when it comes to setting targets for banks themselves, two institutions, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit, include among the financed emissions only those indirectly linked to the client company’s value chain (Scope3) and not the direct emissions controlled by companies (Scope1) that can be reduced, for example, by repairing leaks and minimising flaring and venting practices. As for methane policies, Barclays, HSBC and Société Générale are the only banks with specific policies for their oil and gas clients. Of these three, only HSBC and Barclays require clients to have methane reduction targets and a commitment to end all routine and non-essential venting and flaring.

ING is the only bank to mention public advocacy engagement on methane in its disclosures, but none of the banks analysed devote sufficient attention to engaging with energy clients to reduce methane emissions in the short term. “The seven European banks analysed in the report are uniquely positioned to engage with the energy clients they finance to cut methane emissions,” comments Flavia Sollazzo, Senior Director EU Energy Transition at Environmental Defense Fund Europe. “This engagement is in the banks’ own interests: methane emissions pose significant financial, regulatory and reputational risks for lenders that can significantly impact their portfolios. High methane emissions rates may indicate that an energy client is unable to operate safely and effectively, is not prepared to comply with emerging regulations – such as penalties for non-compliance with EU methane emissions legislation – and is not equipped to meet the basic expectations of the climate and energy transition.”