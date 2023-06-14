Thanks to lower gas consumption by households and industry, the Netherlands once again emitted fewer greenhouse gases in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease compared to the same period in 2022 is 4 percent.

A year earlier, emissions also fell sharply in the first three months; then by 11 percent. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of figures from the RIVM Emission Registration. High natural gas prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are the main reason for the lower consumption.

Degrees lower

By turning down the stove a few degrees, households managed to emit 12 percent less greenhouse gas. “Considerable cuts have been made in energy consumption,” says CBS spokesperson Cor Pierik. Emissions also fell in the agricultural chemical industry.

The only outlier up is mobility. Particularly thanks to more air traffic, emissions in this sector grew by 10 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. The total consumption of petrol and kerosene increased by 22 percent. This means that mobility has almost returned to the emission level before the corona pandemic. See also Weather | Finnish Meteorological Institute: Bad driving weather in places due to heavy snowfall