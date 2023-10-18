Wednesday, October 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Emissions | MT: The Director-General of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs criticizes the government’s environmental policies

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Emissions | MT: The Director-General of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs criticizes the government’s environmental policies

According to Huttunen, director general of the ministry’s energy department, the distribution obligation would be the most important means of limiting emissions.

Ministry of Labor and Economy general manager of the energy department Riku Huttunen scolds the government In a recent interview with Rural Future.

Huttunen criticizes the government for its decision to change the law on the distribution obligation. The government plans to lower the 2024 distribution obligation to 13.5 percent.

The distribution obligation would thus remain at this year’s level and not rise to 28 percent in accordance with the current law.

The distribution obligation means how much renewable fuels must be mixed with regular fuel.

The distribution obligation would be the most important means of limiting emissions, Huttunen tells MT.

Damn it also the amount promised by the government for the coal auction and other climate work is far too small.

The amount is 160 million euros for the entire election period. For example, in Denmark, support of 3.5 billion euros has been allocated for the capture, transport and storage of carbon dioxide, writes MT.

See also  Movies Up to a couple hundred Christmas movies will be released this year, and these are: The Disgraced Sequel to Alone at Home, Successful Nintendo Nostalgia, and Romance in a Scottish Castle

Huttunen tells MT that he has “no idea” how Finland intends to achieve the climate obligations of the burden sharing and land use sector required by the European Union by 2030.

#Emissions #DirectorGeneral #Ministry #Labor #Economic #Affairs #criticizes #governments #environmental #policies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Xbox wants to revive several of its franchises and not just those of Activision | TierraGamer

Xbox wants to revive several of its franchises and not just those of Activision | TierraGamer

Recommended

No Result
View All Result