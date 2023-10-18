Emissions | MT: The Director-General of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs criticizes the government’s environmental policies

According to Huttunen, director general of the ministry’s energy department, the distribution obligation would be the most important means of limiting emissions.

Ministry of Labor and Economy general manager of the energy department Riku Huttunen scolds the government In a recent interview with Rural Future.

Huttunen criticizes the government for its decision to change the law on the distribution obligation. The government plans to lower the 2024 distribution obligation to 13.5 percent.

The distribution obligation would thus remain at this year’s level and not rise to 28 percent in accordance with the current law.

The distribution obligation means how much renewable fuels must be mixed with regular fuel.

The distribution obligation would be the most important means of limiting emissions, Huttunen tells MT.

Damn it also the amount promised by the government for the coal auction and other climate work is far too small.

The amount is 160 million euros for the entire election period. For example, in Denmark, support of 3.5 billion euros has been allocated for the capture, transport and storage of carbon dioxide, writes MT.

Huttunen tells MT that he has “no idea” how Finland intends to achieve the climate obligations of the burden sharing and land use sector required by the European Union by 2030.