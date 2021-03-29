Emissions Government receives feedback on transport emission reductions it seeks: statements highlight concerns over rising costs

The respondents want a better assessment of the financial implications. The roadmap for fossil-free transport also collected a lot of statements directly from citizens. The plan is now advancing in the spring.

Government the plan to halve emissions from domestic transport by 2030 has received a wealth of feedback, with the main concern being the increase in transport and transport costs due to emission reduction measures.

The most common criticism is that the forthcoming actions have not been subject to a sufficiently comprehensive financial impact assessment.

The plan drawn up by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, called the Road Map for Fossil-Free Transport, was the subject of an extensive consultation at the beginning of the year. A total of 173 organizations and 179 individuals provided feedback on the roadmap.

The goal of reducing emissions is generally considered important in the opinions, but there are concerns about the potential impact of rising costs on households, industry, jobs, the economy and competitiveness.

The ministry released a summary of the statements on Monday.

Government presented a roadmap in mid-January. It lists several ways to promote emission reductions. The government is scheduled to make decisions in principle this spring on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from domestic transport, maritime and inland waterway transport and aviation.

The plan is in three stages. First, the government would make decisions on the 19 means listed in the roadmap, on which there should be no major political disagreements. These actions are mainly fixed-term subsidies and incentives: for example, subsidies for the purchase of cars and subsidies aimed at increasing the charging infrastructure for electric cars.

A few opinions point out that the first phase measures are not enough to achieve the emission reduction target.

Road map the second phase would assess ways in which further information on the effects on emissions is needed before a decision can be taken. These include teleworking and new transport services.

If the combined actions of these two phases and the decisions at EU level were not enough to halve emissions by 2030, new decisions would be taken in the third phase, in autumn 2021.

For the third phase, the Ministry of Transport and Communications is currently examining the national emissions trading scheme for fossil fuels. In addition, the Ministry of Finance is investigating a taxation model based on vehicle kilometers and road categories. These would already be considerably politically difficult to act.

Some commentators are wondering about the postponement of the third phase until the fall of 2021, while others consider it too early and propose a postponement of at least two years.

Emissions trading divides opinions and raises fears of rising costs. Based on the statements, some consider it more sensible for Finland to expect EU-level transport emissions trading.

Roadmap The organizations that have issued opinions consider the goal of no further increase in passenger car mileage between 2020 and 2045 compared to 2019 to be key.

Some of the statements emphasize the need for passenger cars, especially in sparsely populated areas or also in cities because of the smooth running of everyday life.

In the first phase of the roadmap, it is proposed that biogas and electric fuels be included in the so-called distribution obligation and raised to 34%.

This is supported, but the risks also arise. The statements reflect concerns about the limited raw materials for biofuels and biogas. It is hoped that they will be directed in particular to heavy transport and air and maritime transport, which are more difficult to electrify than passenger cars.

The use of biogas for transport is considered a good solution, especially for heavier traffic and partly also for passenger cars in several areas. Respondents also point to the risks, as vehicle manufacturers are no longer very enthusiastic about developing new gas cars. Some commentators consider the target of 130,000 passenger cars and vans mentioned in the roadmap to be unrealistic.

In the roadmap, the target for the electric car fleet is 700,000 electric cars by 2030. This is considered by the respondents to be ambitious but worth pursuing.

Road map received an exceptional number of statements from private people, which speaks to the importance of motoring.

These statements emphasize, among other things, fairness: they recall the different situation of urban and rural areas, long distances, poor public transport in many areas and the need to drive to work.

Some commentators feel that there is too little emphasis on electric cars in the roadmap. However, some commentators believe that the development of electric cars is still ongoing.

The challenges are the Finnish winter, long distances, the sustainability of the electricity grid, the undeveloped distribution infrastructure and batteries, the environmental and human rights challenges related to the materials of batteries and electric cars, and the high cost of electric cars.