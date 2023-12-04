After years in which the focus in climate negotiations was primarily on greenhouse gases in general, the axis of the debate has clearly shifted to the summit held in Dubai, COP28. Now, the main source of these emissions has been placed at the center of the discussions: fossil fuels. In part, this is a consequence of this climate conference being paradoxically held in a petrostate like the United Arab Emirates. But it is mainly because emissions from the oil, gas and coal sector continue to grow year on year. Furthermore, the plans of companies and producing countries direct humanity towards global warming above the safe levels established by science while the impacts of this crisis increase. A report released early this Tuesday warns that the carbon dioxide (CO₂) expelled by the fossil sector will increase by 1.1% in 2023 compared to last year, a new historical record that further contributes to putting the look at fuels.

The report is prepared by Global Carbon Project, a group of dozens of international scientists from more than 90 institutions that has been radiographing the evolution of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas, since 2006. During this time, emissions from the fossil fuel sector – oil, gas, coal – have grown almost constantly (only two considerable drops have been recorded, in the 2008 financial crisis and in the recent pandemic). But with the increase forecast this year, pre-covid levels have been exceeded (they are already 1.4% higher than in 2019).

If the data is analyzed by fuel, coal is number one in terms of total gases expelled. The carbon dioxide generated by this fuel will increase by 1.1% in 2023, according to the estimates of these experts. It is followed by oil, which this year will expel 1.5% more CO₂ than in 2022. Natural gas is the third guest in this story, and its emissions will increase by 0.5%. To complete the portrait we must take into account the cement sector, which will also register an increase of 0.8%.

Many nations are pushing for a clear message from COP28 calling for phasing out or gradually reducing the use of these fossil fuels. This position, however, does not have the support of all the countries that are present in Dubai, which will make the negotiations tough between now and December 12, when the conference should theoretically close.

By countries

Another way to see the evolution of CO₂ is by country. China is by far the country that emits the most emissions of this gas: in 2022 it accumulated 30.7% of the world total. They were followed by the United States (13.6%), India (7.6%), the European Union (7.4%), Russia (4.4%) and Japan (2.8%).

What happens with this block of large emitters is what sets the global pace of growth and decline of carbon dioxide. Analysts at the Global Carbon Project predict that in 2023 emissions in the US and the EU will fall by 3% and 7.4% respectively. However, those of India and China will increase by 8.2% and 4%, also respectively. In the rest of the nations on the planet they will decrease by 0.4%.

To complete the portrait, the carbon dioxide that comes from changes in land use must be taken into account, mainly linked to deforestation, which is expected to be reduced by around 5.1% compared to 2022 levels. But this decline is canceled out by the increase in fossil fuels.

Taking into account the forecasts in this report set for the fossil sector (which will expel 36.8 gigatonnes of CO₂ this year, the unit used for greenhouse gases) and for those linked to changes in land use ( 4.1 gigatons) this year will close with a total of 40.9 gigatons, which is 0.5% more than in 2022. The good news is that the world is on something similar to a plateau in which the growth of Total CO₂ emissions have slowed down substantially in the last decade (2013-2022), with an average growth of 0.14% annually, much lower than the 2.1% rate of the previous decade (2003-2012). The bad news is that it is not enough to grow little or not at all. It must be lowered drastically and quickly.

Peak emissions

Some studies suggest that greenhouse gas emissions in general would have reached their historical ceiling by 2023. Pep Canadell, the executive director of the Global Carbon Project, recognizes that the CO₂ expelled by human activities may indeed stop growing this year or in the next two or three. But he warns: “When we reach the peak, I think we will be there for years, rather than the peak and immediate reduction that is needed. “Global decarbonization requires the energy system to change rapidly, which does not seem to be happening sufficiently if fossil emissions continue to grow.”

The current level of emissions maintained over time is “absolutely dangerous and inconsistent with stabilizing the climate at a fixed temperature.” Warming is currently 1.2 degrees above pre-industrial levels. And if they are not reduced quickly, we are headed for warming of more than three degrees, warns Canadell. “The increase in global warming can only stop the day we have net zero emissions,” she adds. But at that moment the planet will remain at the temperature it has reached because the gases emitted, when they end up in the atmosphere, remain there for decades.

“The impacts of climate change are evident all around us, but the reduction of carbon emissions from fossil fuels remains painfully slow,” says Pierre Friedlingstein, researcher at the Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter and director of this study. .

Regarding the immediate future, Friedlingstein believes that “it now seems inevitable that we will exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.” “The leaders who attend COP28 will have to agree to rapid cuts in fossil fuel emissions even to keep the 2 degrees goal alive,” adds this researcher. The Paris Agreement against climate change set the objective that the increase in temperature at the end of the century would not exceed 2 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels and would even try to keep it below 1.5.

The last major review of the IPCC, the group of experts that periodically lays the foundations of scientific knowledge on climate change, already considered that the 1.5 barrier would be stably surpassed in the next two decades due to the gases already emitted. The study presented this Tuesday suggests that with the current level of emissions there is “a 50% chance that global warming will exceed 1.5 degrees constantly in about seven years.”

Sinks and carbon capture

Of the total carbon dioxide that human activities expel into the atmosphere, 47% ends up concentrated in the atmosphere for hundreds of years, overheating the planet. The Global Carbon Project analysis estimates that 2023 will close with a CO₂ concentration in the atmosphere of 419.3 parts per million, which is 51% more than at pre-industrial levels, the moment before humanity began burning. massively fossil fuels.

The remaining 53% of the carbon dioxide linked to man is absorbed by vegetation and by the ocean in almost equal parts, which is already causing problems such as increased sea acidification. As the climate crisis becomes more evident and harmful, more voices are emerging that support techniques for capturing CO₂ from the air. But the report notes that current technology-based carbon dioxide removal levels (i.e. not including reforestation) amount to approximately 0.01 million tonnes of CO₂, more than a million times less than current emissions. of emissions from the fossil sector.

