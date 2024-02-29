Fires in the Amazon in Roraima contributed to the emission of 4.1 megatons of carbon; result is the highest since 2003, according to observatory

The state of Roraima was severely hit by fires in February, which boosted carbon emissions from forest fires in the country during the period. AUntil the 27th, the fires emitted 4.1 megatonnes (each megatonne is equivalent to 1 million tons) of carbon – the highest index for Brazil in at least 2 decades.

The information was released on Wednesday (29.Feb.2024) by the European climate and atmospheric observatory, Copernicus. According to the INPE (National Institute for Space Research), Roraima represented 47.8% of the total burned in the country in January.

In February, the region had 2,002 fire outbreaks, a number 12 times higher than the 168 recorded in the same period of the previous year and close to the 2,659 outbreaks that occurred throughout the entire year.

The institute indicates that the The Brazilian Amazon records the February with the highest number of fires in the historical series. The number of hot spots recorded in the biome until Tuesday (Feb 27) corresponds to 364% of the historical average.

In Roraima, cities were covered in smoke. According to the Mapbiomasabout 413,170 acre have already been consumed by fire.

Due to the intense drought and fires, the governor Antonio Denarium (PP) declared a state of emergency in 9 municipalities in the region and asked for federal government reinforcement to act in areas of Union competence.

He still he said what “the government of the state of Roraima will deliver, together with Civil Defense, 25 thousand food baskets”. Denarium also said that it authorized the drilling of another 50 artesian wells and water trucks to supply communities not served by the State Water Company..

Together with Brazil, Copernicus analyzed that Venezuela and Bolivia are also experiencing the highest emissions for the same period since 2003. In Venezuela, emissions until February 27 reached 5.2 megatons of carbon, while in Bolivia the rate was 0.3 megatons.

O senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, Mark Parrington, reports that “many parts of South America have been experiencing drought conditions, which has contributed to increased fire risk”. The condition is increased by the phenomenon of El Niño and deforestation.