Emissions Explanation: Material choices have a significant impact on climate emissions in the textile and fashion sector

Replacing cotton and polyester with recycled fibers and new fiber innovations is the most effective way to reduce emissions from the textile industry.

Textiles Extending the service life and developing new ecological textile fibers will have a decisive effect on reducing emissions in the textile sector, according to a recent study by the Finnish Textile & Fashion Association.

“Material choices have a huge impact on emissions from the textile and fashion industry. When you want to significantly reduce emissions, the most effective way is to focus on replacing cotton and polyester with recycled fibers and new fiber innovations, ”says Suomen Tekstiili & Muoti ry’s leading expert. Satumaija Levón in the bulletin.

There are currently several companies in Finland that use bio- and recycled raw materials to develop and manufacture new textile fibers. Textile fiber is developed from pulp, among other things.

According to the organization, the Finnish textile industry can use the recycled fiber and new raw materials to help the entire global textile industry significantly reduce its emissions. Almost 90% of the sector’s emissions come from the production of textile fibers and materials.

Doubling the life of products could cut almost half of emissions.

“If the life of a product is doubled, there is no need to make another product for the same use. With well-considered purchasing decisions and the preference for high-quality textiles, we can all influence how much emissions the textile and fashion industry produces, ”Levón emphasizes.

Clearance As many as 96.5 per cent of the climate impact of the Finnish textile and fashion industry is generated outside Finland.

In the study, indirect emissions from the Finnish textile and fashion industry were examined in particular. These are not under the control of the companies themselves, but have a direct impact on their operations.

In addition to material choices and life extensions, significant emission reductions can be achieved by switching to renewable energy at all stages of the textile manufacturing chain, the study shows.