Emissions Economists say reductions in transport emissions require an increase in fuel taxes – but this is suspected to be politically difficult

Many economists do not support the proposal to replace the fuel tax with a location-based tax, with the tax varying according to location.

Majority economists believe that taxation on fossil fuels, ie petrol and diesel, must be tightened to reduce transport emissions.

Ekonomistikone.fi website according to 79% of economists who responded.

Several economists estimate that transport emission targets cannot be met without addressing the price and consumption of fossil fuels.

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government’s ambitions are ambitious: the government wants to at least halve the greenhouse gas emissions of domestic transport by 2030 from 2005 levels. By 2045, traffic should be converted to zero emissions.

14% of economists believe that fuel taxation should not be tightened because of emission reductions.

A few of the responding economists are in favor of emissions trading from road transport instead of tax increases to limit the use of fossil fuels. The government has promised to find out. Some governing parties, including the center, are no longer going to agree to a fuel tax increase this term.

Economists identify the social sensitivity of the topic.

“It’s not going to work. In France, the yellow vest stopped society, and in Finland, Parliament hardly dares to raise the tax, ”says Professor Emeritus Vesa Kanniainen From the University of Helsinki.

“There aren’t very many reliable research results on the subject, but there are indications that when fuel is more expensive, people buy cars that consume less fuel and potentially drive their cars less. However, these reactions can be so small that the tax should be really high to achieve environmental goals, and it is not politically realistic, ”says the research director. Tuomas Kosonen From the Wage Research Institute.

More than 60 percent economists knock out the idea in Ekonomistikone.fi that instead of a fuel tax, the use of a car should be taxed with a location-based mileage tax, which would still be based on where motoring takes place.

This idea has been conveyed by the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center), and this too has been promised by the government. Vanhanen has been concerned that the shift towards electrification of transport will take the base away from the fuel tax and target taxation at an ever smaller number who cannot afford an electric car, for example.

Some economists in themselves consider the principle that the disadvantages of driving in congested areas should be paid more to be correct. However, several economists question the cost of a system needed to track motoring and possible security issues.

“I think it’s an overly complex arrangement that requires bureaucracy and can even zero in on the benefits,” says the CEO. Mikael Collan Vattista.

Professor of Macroeconomics Niku Määttänen The University of Helsinki is not knocking out a kilometer tax based on location, but it makes sense to wait for the development of technology for some time to come.

“However, this is already such an important issue in terms of tax revenue that it would be worth paying quite a lot for a good system,” says Määttänen.

From economists they also asked about the rationality of the scrapping premium and the abolition of the car tax as possible means of reducing emissions. In these, opinions were divided: about a quarter of respondents saw the scrapping premium as an effective way to upgrade the car fleet to low emissions, while about 29 per cent disagreed. A large proportion of economists were unsure of their position or could not say.

49% of economists would not abolish car tax, a tax paid when registering a new car. 21% of respondents consider tax elimination to be an effective means of reducing emissions.

“The car tax is now emission-graduated. It is therefore helping to steer new car purchases in a lower-emission direction. The abolition of the car tax without changes in other traffic and motoring taxes would mean abandoning this emissions control, which could lead to an increase in the share of sales of relatively high-emission cars, ”says the lead researcher. Marita Laukkanen Vattista.

According to Laukkanen, at the same time the cost of driving would decrease, which could also lead to an increase in the amount of driving.

The Ekonomistikone.fi website examines economists’ positions on current economic issues. It is based on the Finnish Economist Panel, which is an independent academic expert panel.