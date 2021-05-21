Emissions Dozens of European airports are aiming for carbon neutrality decades earlier than planned, in Finland the goal of airports has already been achieved

Airports can reduce their net carbon footprint to zero, for example by buying allowances, using their own solar power plants and saving energy.

Over 90 European airports promise to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

In the summer of 2019, the International Association of Airports (ACI) had proposed that net emissions be set at zero by 2050. The organization represents a total of 500 airports in 55 countries.

According to the ACI, a total of 235 European airports have committed to the 2050 target, carrying more than two-thirds of all European passenger traffic in the second year.

Now 91 European fields are tightening the target in two decades.

Many at airports the goal will be fulfilled much earlier. According to Finavia, which operates airports in Finland, all its airports are already carbon neutral. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport was the first to reach the target in 2017 and the regional airports thereafter in the spring of 2019.

According to Finavia, carbon neutrality has been achieved, for example, through its own solar panels, energy savings, wind power, the purchase of emission rights and renewable diesel fuel used in buses.

According to ACI, Swedavia’s ten airports in Sweden are also already carbon neutral. Instead, Athens International Airport is set to reach the target by 2025.

Nine years from now, carbon-neutral airports will be located in Rome, Milan, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Eindhoven, Lyon and Tallinn.