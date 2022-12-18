Emissions | An agreement was reached in the EU on the reform of the emissions trading system

An agreement has been reached on the reform of the EU emissions trading system.

of the EU The negotiators of the Parliament and the Council have reached an agreement on the reform of the EU emissions trading system, the European Parliament says in its press release.

The reform is part of the goal to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly technologies in the EU.

According to a statement from the European Parliament, the aim of the agreement is to speed up cutting emissions, phase out free emission allowances for industry and target fuel emissions from construction and road transport.