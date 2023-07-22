The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, stated that insurance has been provided for 97% of workers in the private sector from various categories of workers and employees in various fields and sectors, in addition to registering 70% of the workforce, citizens and residents, in the insurance system against unemployment, which provides temporary financial income for a period of three months for those who lose their job.

He added that the UAE government is aware of the importance of the sustainability of the systems, and our labor market is characterized by a close partnership between the government and private sectors, which enhances the efficiency of social security systems. The empowerment of women and youth receives equal attention and effective follow-up with the aim of qualifying them and helping them to engage in the labor market and actively contribute to sustainable development.

A statistical report by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the total number of employees and workers participating in the unemployment insurance system exceeded five million and 140 thousand within seven months, since the implementation of the system began in January of this year, with an increase of more than 140 thousand workers and employees who joined the insurance system over the last 24 days.

The unemployment insurance system includes workers in the federal and private government sectors, as it aims to compensate the insured worker with a cash amount for a period of three months, in the event that he becomes unemployed due to the end of his service with his employer, in exchange for a subscription value that is collected from the worker monthly during his work period, so that the worker receives compensation on a monthly basis at 60% of the subscription salary (basic salary), starting from the date of unemployment, and for a period of three months for each claim.

In his speech during the meeting of labor and employment ministers of the “Group of Twenty”, which will be hosted by the Republic of India on July 20 and 21, Al-Awar stressed the UAE’s keenness to actively contribute to international efforts aimed at achieving a better future for societies and people around the world based on providing job opportunities and enhancing the contribution of human resources to sustainable development.

He said, “This participation and meeting with the member states of the G20 is very important for us in the UAE to be part of the pivotal role that the group plays in defining the targets of the global agenda aimed at achieving a better future for our societies.”

He added: “We are witnessing rapid developments in all fields, particularly in the field of modern technologies, which requires keeping pace with these changes through keenness to organize the labor market and develop human resource skills to be at the forefront when developing strategies and development plans. In the UAE, we have granted temporary workers and workers of service companies via digital platforms similar rights to their counterparts in traditional sectors by obliging companies to provide them with means of protection as stipulated in the laws and legislation approved by us.”

He affirmed the UAE’s keenness and readiness to provide the necessary support for the goals of the Group of Twenty, which contributes to achieving a better future for societies.

The G20 is considered a major forum for economic cooperation and plays a strategic role in promoting global economic growth and future prosperity as it includes the leaders of the largest economic countries in the world, and its member countries constitute more than 80% of the global GDP and 75% of international trade, and about 60% of the world’s population lives in the G20 countries.