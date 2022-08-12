The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation organized a virtual session for students and graduates, to introduce them to the importance of working in the private sector, and to motivate them to participate in the “health program” sponsored by the National Talent Competitiveness Council “Nafis”, in cooperation with a number of national educational institutions, to be part of the first line of defense “The medical section”.

About 500 male and female citizens from high school and university students, young people looking for work, and a number of counselors participated in the session, which is the first of the “Nefe Talks” sessions, via video communication technology, under the title “Be an active part of our first line of defense – the health sector.” professionals in different universities.

The introductory session focused on educating targeted citizens about the importance of working in the private sector and motivating them to participate in the “health program”.

The session was moderated by the Director of the Vocational Guidance Department at the Ministry, Wedad Al-Shamlan, with the participation of Dr. Adel Saeed Sajwani, a family medicine consultant at Fakeeh University Hospital, and the Director of Quality Management in Nursing at Burjeel Medical City, Khadija Hassan Al-Amassi, and with the participation of a number of officials and interested parties.

At the beginning of the session, Al-Shamlan stressed the importance of working in the private sector and the promising job privileges it offers to Emirati human cadres, especially in the targeted vital economic sectors, foremost of which is the health sector, which calls for strengthening the labor market with Emirati cadres in various health specialties.

She referred to the package of qualitative advantages that the “health program” provides to the targeted citizens, as it offers 2,000 free scholarships, in addition to the monthly bonuses and job opportunities it provides after fulfilling the requirements and passing the required conditions.

For his part, Dr. Adel Sajwani reviewed the importance of working and investing in the medical and health sector, as it is an integrated and disciplined work system that includes dozens of different jobs. There is sustainability in these jobs led by Emirati human cadres.

Sajwani stressed the importance of the “health program” launched by “Nafis” because of the support and support it provides and real advantages that must be exploited by young citizens, noting that the health sector has proven its importance during the spread of the Corona pandemic, and pointed to the important and significant humanitarian and professional role played by the nursing teams various medical institutions as the first line of defense.

In response to the interventions of young people and participants, Sajwani stressed the importance of exploiting the support opportunities provided by the UAE government to citizens of secondary and university students to join the health sector, pointing to the qualitative advantages that work in the private sector includes in terms of competitiveness and speed of professional development, which makes it the most attractive for what It offers exceptional opportunities for career advancement.

At the beginning of her intervention, Khadija Al-Amassi reviewed the various stages of her studies and how she was able to finish her bachelor’s study and even complete her master’s, stressing that her love for the nursing profession as the most humane profession played an active role in her academic and career success and enabled her to make the effort and face challenges.

She pointed out the importance of the nursing profession with its various specializations as a basic pillar that cannot be dispensed with or neglected in the medical and health system, stressing that the health sector provides wonderful opportunities and a promising future option for male and female citizens to study and then work in it. In her responses to the interventions of young people and participants, Al-Amassi explained the need to take advantage of the positive opportunities offered by the health program to them, especially since it is carried out in cooperation with reputable educational institutions, which makes it an exceptional opportunity that should not be overlooked.

At the end of the session, Wedad Al-Shamlan called on citizens, students and job seekers, to quickly register to join the “health program” before August 14 to take advantage of the package of exceptional educational advantages and the qualitative job opportunities it provides.

How to register in the program

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that female citizens and male citizens can register in the health program, by choosing the required educational institution by clicking on the link in the “Bio” page of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on the Ministry’s social media platforms (https://linktr.ee/mohreThe website of the “Nafis” initiative also allows registration in the program, in addition to the initiative’s pages on social networking sites.