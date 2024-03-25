The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed that the diversity and multiplicity of competencies and skills in various fields and sectors has become the source of the strength of the UAE labor market and its global leadership, calling on all private sector institutions and companies to benefit from the diversity of competencies in the country’s labor market to enhance competitiveness and achieve success, because the work team is one of the The most important pillars of achieving success and business sustainability in any facility.

The Ministry, in a publication broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, under the title “Be Part of the UAE’s Excellence and Global Leadership,” considered that the diversity of competencies and skills in the labor market is the gateway to success for any company, because in today’s business world, diversifying the skills of the work team has become an essential matter. For success, especially in a country like the UAE that ranked first in the world in the ability to attract skills in 2023 (according to the Global Prosperity Index report).

The ministry said: “To invest in the future of the business of every company that seeks to prosper; Business owners must take the initiative to take advantage of the multiple competencies in the UAE labor market, to raise productivity and enhance creativity and innovation in their companies.”

She stated that Federal Decree Law No. (47) regarding unified general rules for work in the United Arab Emirates, which is considered the first of its kind, established common and unified concepts and standards for work in the various sectors of the country, and created a new work environment that is compatible with the needs of the future, which contributes to increasing the attractiveness of work. The private sector employs Emirati cadres, and the Labor Relations Regulation Law, its executive regulations, and decisions regulating the labor market also established major rules to ensure good efficiency of the labor market in the country and provide an attractive legal environment for citizens, ensuring their stability and protecting their rights.

The Ministry explained that it follows up, within its jurisdiction, the processes of employing citizens through the monitoring and labor market protection system on an ongoing basis, in order to ensure the governance of the contractual relationship between the establishment and the citizen, the establishment’s commitment to the terms of the contract and a sound and healthy work environment, and holding companies and establishments accountable in the event of breach of any of their obligations or the related conditions and controls. In the contractual relationship, including fictitious settlement or delay in payment of wages, the obligation to pay is governed through the wage protection system approved in the country.

She stressed the importance of focusing on attracting competencies and those with distinguished skills by enhancing the proportion of knowledge and cultural diversity in the labor market, which is one of the most important outcomes of the National Employment Strategy 2031, which aims to attract and qualify national human capabilities, enable their participation in the labor market, and build a knowledge economy with high productivity, in addition to To enhance lifelong learning programs through the participation of the national workforce in continuous learning programs, pointing out that the strategy also aims to design skills development programs, training in future skills, and activate the redistribution policy between the government sector and the private sector, and a mechanism for job rotation between the two sectors, Doubling and accelerating Emiratization, enhancing the participation of national cadres in analytical and service jobs, in addition to promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment, enhancing women’s participation, and raising Emiratization rates in value-added economic sectors.

4 factors to “enhance status”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that there are four main reasons that contributed to enhancing the global leadership position of the business environment in the UAE, foremost of which is the qualitative shift achieved by supporting investment, providing infrastructure for investors and stabilizing the labor market, as well as providing several incentives that create a competitive environment for investments, in addition to The success of the private sector in achieving qualitative leaps since 2021, and finally the UAE obtaining advanced positions in global competitiveness indicators.