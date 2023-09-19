The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation renewed its call on those included in the unemployment insurance system, both citizens and residents, to expedite their subscription to the system before next October 1, to avoid the financial fines imposed on non-subscribers, amounting to 400 dirhams.

In a press statement issued today, the Ministry indicated that employers have the option to register their workers in the system, although participation in it is the responsibility of the employee and not the employer, as the system does not bear any costs. The system includes workers in the private sector and federal government employees, both citizens and residents, and excludes the investor (the owner of the establishment in which he works), auxiliary workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and the retiree who receives a retirement pension and has joined a new job. Registration in the system is done through several channels, including the Insurance Complex’s website www.iloe.ae, the Insurance Complex’s smart application iloe, or through Kiosk self-service devices, business service centers, exchange centers (such as Al Ansari Exchange), and smart phone applications for banks and banks.

The unemployment insurance system includes two categories, the first includes those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the insured employee’s subscription within this category is 5 dirhams per month (or 60 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams. The second category includes those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams. The subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month (or 120 dirhams annually), and the maximum value of monthly compensation is 20 thousand dirhams. Compensation is due on the condition of participating for at least 12 consecutive months in the insurance. The insured’s right to claim the compensation value is forfeited once he leaves the country or joins a new job. The period for paying the compensation value does not exceed a maximum of two weeks from the date of the claim. The insurance program compensates the insured with a cash sum for a period Not more than three months, provided that he does not resign or is dismissed for disciplinary reasons. The compensation received by the eligible employee is calculated at 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before unemployment. The unemployment insurance system is considered one of the country’s leading legislations in the field of the labor market at the global level. It aims to provide a social protection umbrella for workers, both citizens and residents, to ensure a decent life for them and their families until an alternative job opportunity becomes available, as well as attracting and retaining the best international talent in the labor market. Working in the state.