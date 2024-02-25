The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on health sector companies and establishments registered with the Ministry to benefit from the skills of national cadres affiliated with the “Nafis” program to develop health sector cadres, pointing out that employing or appointing program members to private sector companies contributes to efforts to achieve Emiratisation goals.

The health sector cadre development program seeks to increase the participation of the country’s citizens in the field of health care, enhance their potential, and enable them to obtain all the qualifications and skills they need. It aims to prepare, train and qualify 10,000 citizens within five years through paid scholarships, with the aim of developing national cadres who obtain Provides career opportunities in health sector professions, by providing supportive academic and specialized programs accredited by the health sector regulating bodies and the Ministry of Education, to include all sub-specialties within the health field, and at all levels.

The Ministry stated, in an advisory publication published on its official pages on social media platforms, that members of the health sector cadre development program are subject to specialized training programs in 10 main medical and health fields and specializations, including “nursing, emergency medicine, health information management, medical laboratory sciences, and imaging.” “Medical diagnostics, pharmacy, physical therapy, anesthesia, medical laboratory sciences, dental assistant,” stressing that the citizens affiliated with the program possess distinguished skills and high competencies that meet the requirements of the private health sector and promise a successful career path.

She explained that the national cadres affiliated with the program receive scientific, technical and specialized training and qualifications in a large number of the most important and prestigious academic institutions, most notably the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, University of Fujairah, Ajman University, Gulf Medical University, University of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Science. Health, Abu Dhabi University, Liwa College.

The Ministry directed health sector institutions to the importance of investing in the advantages provided by the “Employment Contract for a Student Citizen,” by signing this contract with citizens who join the “Health Sector Cadre Development Programme,” which includes counting the student citizen appointed to the company under this contract within the required Emiratization percentages.

The Ministry introduced the “Employment Contract for Student Citizen” last November as part of the types of employment contracts in the private sector, as health institutions and facilities began using it to attract national cadres who are still in university studies, in addition to those who have joined the health sector cadre development program within the “NAFES” initiatives. », in various medical specialties, such as: nursing, medical imaging, and medical laboratories. Under these contracts, practical training opportunities will be provided to the concerned citizens, in a number of hospitals during the study period, in addition to ensuring appropriate job opportunities for them in their same specializations after they graduate from the program. Successfully.

This type of contract requires companies to amend the work contract of the student citizen after graduation to a citizen work contract in accordance with the models approved by the Ministry, and to modify the level of his salary, in accordance with the company’s regulations in the same professions, provided that the duration of the contract after the amendment is not less than the duration of study during the duration of the citizen contract. At least studied and in a profession in the same field of specialization.

Special privileges

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council, “NAFES”, provides many special and exclusive privileges to national cadres affiliated with the health sector program, without other citizens working in other fields in the private sector, the most prominent of which is the distinction between citizens who join any of the health sector programs or specializations. With incentives, scholarships, and quarterly financial rewards, in addition to providing job opportunities during the study period and after graduation, and meeting the required conditions.