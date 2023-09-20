The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has renewed its call to those covered by the unemployment insurance system, both citizens and residents, to expedite their subscription to the system before the first of next October, to avoid the financial fines imposed on non-subscribers, amounting to 400 dirhams.

The Ministry indicated that employers have the option to register their workers in the system, although participation in it is the responsibility of the employee and not the employer, to whom the system does not bear any costs.

The system includes workers in the private sector and federal government employees, both citizens and residents, and excludes the investor (the owner of the establishment in which he works), auxiliary workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and the retiree who receives a retirement pension and has joined a new job.

Registration in the system is done through several channels.