The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the UAE Labor Law stipulates a set of duties that workers in state facilities must abide by, including not disclosing the secrets of the facility, not committing an act that harms honor, honesty and public morals, and issuing a final judgment in it.

The ministry clarified, through a video clip posted on its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, the duties of the worker, and united them in 6 points: not to impersonate a false identity or nationality or submit forged documents, and not to commit a mistake that results in a serious material loss to the employer, and not to violate Instructions related to the safety of the work environment or its premises.

The duties also include not being drunk or under the influence of a drug during working hours, not assaulting the employer, colleagues or the manager in charge during work, and not being absent from work without an excuse for more than 20 intermittent days or seven consecutive days during the year.



