The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed the importance of the decision to expand the scope of Emiratisation in the private sector, as the citizen’s participation in all fields is of great importance in supporting the labor market and the UAE economy, noting that 79 thousand male and female citizens are currently working in the private sector, which is the largest number of Emiratisation in the private sector. in the history of the state.

Hajar Khoury, from the communication and international relations sector at the ministry, said that the Emiratisation percentage decisions recently approved by the Council of Ministers give an additional impetus to Emiratisation and allow companies to benefit from Emirati competencies.

She explained that the previous decision was targeting private sector companies that employ 50 employees or more, and the rate of localization growth in them is 2% annually in skilled jobs, and it rises annually until it reaches 10% in the year 2026, while the new decision targets individual companies that employ 20 employees. To 49 employees, as the decision requires it to appoint at least one citizen in 2024, and a second citizen in 2025, in specific economic activities.

Khoury stated that the number of economic activities identified by the new decision amounts to 14 main activities, including 71 sub-activities, and the 14 activities include information and communications, financial and insurance activities, real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services, education, and activities in the field Human health and social work, arts and entertainment, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing, accommodation and hospitality services activities.

She pointed out that companies that are not committed to implementing the new decision will be required to make financial contributions of 96,000 dirhams in January 2025, for the year 2024, and if they do not achieve the target in the following year (2025), they are obligated to pay a financial contribution of 108,000 dirhams.