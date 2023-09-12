The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with Du, announced the launch of the “Happiness” mobile SIM card for blue-collar workers with free special benefits and valuable communication services at nominal prices.

The SIM cards are available to blue-collar workers who visit business services centers and guidance and guidance centers approved by the Ministry to issue a new work permit or renew work permits or when submitting these transactions from the Ministry electronically. ‏

This SIM reflects our commitment to providing new, innovative facilities and features to our customers, and allows workers to stay in constant contact with their loved ones and friends in their countries and ensure the receipt of important official notifications issued by the Ministry. ‏

The benefits available on the SIM include free data for 6 months and reduced fees on international calls.