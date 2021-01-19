Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the referral of all assistive labor offices to Tadbeer will be completed next March, as 250 offices for domestic workers were closed during the last period, while 10 other offices will be dealt with, as part of the ministry’s plan and efforts to replace the previous offices and replace them with service centers management.

This came during the fifth session of the first ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi yesterday, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, and in the presence of His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, in addition to the members of the Council.

During the session, the Council approved a draft federal law on the regulation and protection of industrial property rights, which works to keep pace with the scientific and international developments that have taken place to protect industrial property rights, and to keep abreast of the latest industrial developments, in line with the state’s obligations within the framework of the International Intellectual Property Organization and the Trade Organization Globalism.

His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in response to the question of Hamad Al-Rahoumi, First Vice President of the Federal National Council, about establishing management centers, confirmed that the ministry began in 2016 to launch a set of initiatives and steps within a strategic plan aimed at modernizing and developing the system for the recruitment of assistive workers In a way that expresses the development of the UAE in all fields, and in a way that improves the quality of performance and government goals for organizing the sector, pointing out that the ministry has taken administrative and legal measures against 99 labor recruitment offices for violating the closure decisions.

His Excellency indicated that the Ministry has established 54 procurement centers during the last period, pointing out that the deadline set by the Ministry for the remaining recruitment offices, which are 10 offices, will end next March, which leads the UAE to start a new chapter of an improved system for the recruitment of workers through Tadbeer centers.

His Excellency indicated that with the aim of preserving the presence of assistive workers, memoranda and protocols of understanding were signed with 10 countries to recruit workers, where the Ministry met with the owners of Tadbeer offices who are strategic partners, with the aim of reducing the cost for them, and we discussed with them some requirements that we will seek to reduce in order to reduce the cost. Operational.

The period of deprivation

In response to another question from Shatha Saeed Alai Al Naqbi, a member of the Federal National Council, about the work of the worker during the period of deprivation, His Excellency clarified that the work relationship is a contractual relationship established under the two parties and is based on satisfaction and transparency, and each of them has rights and duties in the contract, and the Ministry does not interfere in this The relationship, except in the event that one of the parties legally violates one of the contracting requirements.

His Excellency indicated that the Ministry does not allow any private establishment with it to use the worker against whom a complaint is proven from the employer, except after the time period, which takes a whole year, has passed, and that is after the worker leaves the country, as the Ministry does not obtain a work permit if the legal period has not passed. Pointing out that with regard to establishments that are not subject to the ministry, the worker’s data is shared with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, as it is the jurisdiction.

His Excellency noted that employers can file a labor complaint, which is represented in demanding a compensation amount for damages resulting from the worker’s going to establishments that are not within the jurisdiction of the Ministry, and if the settlement is not done amicably, then resorting to litigation procedures, which are considered a right of the parties to the contractual relationship.

Economic measures

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, Minister of Economy, in response to the question of Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, a member of the Council, about the measures taken by the ministry to control the rise in prices in times of crisis, that the ministry has taken a set of measures that ensure the interest of the consumer and the effectiveness of the growth of the national economy Addressing cases of monopoly and conglomerations, including the formation of an operations room and work teams to secure the strategic stock of 20 food commodities, and the ministry also circulated to the local economic development departments to send a periodic report every two weeks and intensify monitoring of the markets.

His Excellency indicated that the number of inspection and inspection rounds on the markets during the past year reached 171 thousand and 650 inspection rounds, where 4,631 violations were issued, and the Ministry also monitors and controls 114 food commodities on a weekly basis in associations and sales outlets, where lists of goods and prices are published. Intervention is also made in the event of an unjustified increase in prices.

His Excellency pointed out that the temporary committee to deal with the effects of “Covid-19” made a number of recommendations to stabilize the market. Work was also done to enhance stock and address the phenomena of deliberate storage in order to raise prices later, and to provide awareness campaigns not to be dragged into rumors, in addition to taking measures and measures. According to the Consumer Protection Law promulgated in 2020, which granted the powers to the Minister of Economy to take the necessary measures to protect the interests of consumers in the event of unusual events.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, in response to a question by Sabreen Al Yamahi, a member of the Council, about measures to support small and medium enterprises, that small and medium enterprises represent the backbone of the national economy, as they constitute 52% of the total The non-oil economy includes 745,000 jobs, pointing out that 3 stages of economic recovery after the “pandemic” have been identified. The first phase has been completed by more than 50%, with a total of 389 billion dirhams in economic packages. An Entrepreneurship Council has also been established. Support was provided through the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Foundation for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

His Excellency indicated that the number of companies benefiting financially from the support during the pandemic period amounted to 368 companies, and the pandemic period witnessed the benefit of 1675 new establishments established during the crisis, and efforts continue through coordination of the Ministry of Economy with the concerned authorities, and the coming period will witness Emirates Development Bank’s direction to provide Soft loans to support investment in companies during the next stage.

Industrial property

According to the draft law, it aims to protect industrial property and regulate the procedures for its registration, use, exploitation and assignment, in order to ensure support for knowledge and innovation in the country, in addition to enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the field of industrial property rights in accordance with international best practices.

The project included the conditions for granting a patent and is represented in the granting of the patent for every new invention resulting from an innovative idea or an innovative improvement, which represents an innovative step and is industrially applicable, and the patent is granted independence for every new application, amendment, improvement or addition that comes to an invention that has already been A patent has been granted for him, if he fulfills the conditions stipulated in this law, in addition to that the invention is required to be new if it has not been preceded by a previous industrial technology by disclosing it to the public in writing or orally, or by use, or by any other means by which knowledge of the invention is achieved, and that before The date of filing the patent application or the legally claimed priority application.

The draft law specified cases of non-granting of a patent or a utility certificate, including not granting a patent or utility certificate for research, plant or animal species, or biological methods for plant or animal production, with the exception of microbiology methods and their products as determined by the executive regulations, in addition to Diagnostic, treatment and surgical methods related to human or animal treatment, principles, discoveries, scientific theories and mathematical methods.

The draft law included indicating that the application for filing may not include an expression of desire to consider priority in creativity based on one or more applications previously submitted in a country that is a party to an agreement or treaty signed with the state, and in this case the date and number of the application must be indicated in the application The former and the name of the country to which he was submitted

patent

The project explained that the term of the patent is 20 years, and the term of the utility certificate is 10 years, each of them starting from the date of submitting the application, and the applicant must pay the annual fees due for the patent registration or the utility certificate, during the entire period. The protection established in accordance with the procedures and controls that will be determined by the executive regulations.

According to the draft law, the holder of the compulsory license shall have the right to use the civil and penal rights granted to the owner of the patent or the utility certificate to protect and exploit him if the owner of the patent or the utility certificate fails to do so despite his notification or knowledge of any illegal act, as the draft indicated the conditions and procedures for abandonment Concerning the patent or the utility certificate, which includes that the owner of the patent or the utility certificate or the licensee may relinquish it according to a written notification to the Ministry, and he must announce to any party related to the patent or the utility certificate of his intention to abandon them. In the register and it is not invoked from the date of its publication in the Industrial Property Bulletin.

Deed of protection

The draft law permits the owner of the protection deed, or to whom all or some of the industrial property rights have been transferred as stipulated in the law, to request the court to impose a precautionary seizure on the invention, industrial design or layout design of the integrated circuit or facility or part thereof that is used, or exploited any type of Types of industrial property, in the event of an act of infringement or illegal acts contrary to the provisions of this law or contracts or licenses granted in accordance with its provisions.