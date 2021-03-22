The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on establishments, companies and institutions operating in 5 commercial activities to compel their workers who have not received the “Covid-19” vaccine to conduct a nasal swab examination “PCR” every fourteen days, as of March 28.

Activities include: hotels, restaurants, transportation and health, as well as social and personal activities for laundries, beauty salons and hairdressers.

This came in a circular issued by His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regarding the measures to address the “Covid-19” pandemic, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, in the framework of ensuring the implementation of the necessary measures to address the pandemic, and the provision of health guarantees. All, for workers and what is needed to speed recovery from the effects of this pandemic.

The circular called on all private sector establishments, companies and institutions to urge their workers to receive the “Covid-19” vaccine, and to organize and facilitate what is necessary for this in coordination with the competent authorities in the country, and to reach workers to receive the two doses of the vaccine as soon as possible.

He stressed the need for any worker infected with the “Covid-19” virus, meaning “a positive test result,” to follow the approved treatment and isolation mechanisms prescribed by the competent health authorities.