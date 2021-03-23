The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on establishments, companies and institutions operating in 5 commercial activities to compel their employees who have not received the Covid 19 vaccine to conduct a nasal swab test (PCR) every fourteen days, as of March 28.

Activities include hotels, restaurants, transportation and health, as well as social and personal activities for laundries, beauty salons and hairdressers.

This came in a circular issued by the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al-Hamli, regarding the procedures for dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and within the framework of the highest concern to implement the necessary measures to address the pandemic and provide all health guarantees for workers and the necessary speed of recovery from the effects This pandemic.

The circular called on all private sector establishments, companies and institutions to urge their workers to receive the Covid 19 vaccine, and to organize and facilitate what is necessary for that in coordination with the competent authorities in the country, and to reach workers to receive the two doses of the vaccine as soon as possible.

He stressed the necessity for any worker infected with Covid 19 virus (positive result of his examination) to follow the approved treatment and isolation mechanisms prescribed by the competent health authorities.





