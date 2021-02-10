Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Probe Al-Amal project created an inspiring model of leadership and management among the Emirati team to sharpen the skills of youth and build a new generation of Emirati leaders in the scientific and technical sector. The team, despite global challenges and the Corona pandemic, demonstrated the extent of its determination to make the mission successful.

The team of young Emirati cadres continues to work as the countdown begins for the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars, the culmination of six years of scientific and logistical efforts to complete the UAE project to explore Mars. The Emirati engineering team has also excelled, during the past 6 years, since the announcement of the mission, and worked diligently and diligently to manufacture the Hope Probe, as the components of the probe were manufactured, and 66 mechanical parts for the imaging systems were completely installed in the UAE, while this was reviewed by specialized international experts. , Who emphasized the accuracy of designs and components.

Suhail Al Dhafri

Deputy Project Manager, Director of the Probe Development Team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and Head of the Space Vehicles Division. He was responsible for ensuring the vehicle’s readiness before launch and during the merger to ensure communication with it from the ground. He was responsible for the technical design and development of spacecraft, in addition to the engineering teams. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the American University of Sharjah and a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering. Space Systems », from Daejeon University in South Korea.

Zakaria Al Shamsi

Deputy Project Manager responsible for Operations and Control of Hope Probe

Supervises the ground station team before and after launch and until mission completion.

Omar Al Shehhi

Al Shehhi heads the integration and testing unit at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and plans, develops and implements testing procedures and plans for complex systems in the spacecraft development field. He worked on the mission of “The Hope Probe”, to design electrical and mechanical ground equipment, prepare it for testing operations after being installed on board the probe, with other scientific devices, follow up on safety procedures, and ensure readiness to suit the difficult launch environment, in terms of high vibration rates and temperatures, All the way to continue working with the Japanese launch company team, regarding merging the probe with it.

Khalifa Al Muhairi

Communications Systems Officer, whose mission is to conduct continuous tests, to ensure the strength and quality of the transmission frequency of the Hope Probe devices, and their compatibility with the data of the ground monitoring station, and to protect engineers from the electromagnetic radiation emitted from the probe.

A communications engineer specializing in satellites joined the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, where he headed the communications unit in the space engineering department at the center in 2018.

Mahmoud Al-Awadi

The mechanical systems engineer of the probe is responsible for the design and manufacture of the external structure of the probe, and its alignment with its components of scientific instruments, in terms of size, installation and assembly.

Hamad Al-Hezami

An operations software developer at the Probe Project, he joined the project in late 2016 for the project, and his main role was to participate in software development and overseeing computer engineering operations at the launch center, in addition to his work as a command and control operator.

Ahmed Al Yamahi

Senior engineer of the mechanical systems manufacturing unit, his mission is to support the work team in assembling and integrating the structure of the probe inside the launch station in Japan, ensuring the safety of mechanical devices, and supervising the installation and integration stages at the assembly points on Tanegashima Island.

Youssef Al-Shehhi

Thermal Systems Officer

Ahmed Wali

A senior engineer, the satellite operations unit and the navigational control officer, his task is to verify the validity of the plans that are sent to the command dispatch team, in cooperation with other NASA ground stations distributed in different places around the Earth.

Majid Al Loughani

Mission Operations Manager in the Al-Amal probe project, joined the project at the beginning of 2015, and began his duties before launch within the ground mission design team, planning mission operations, and developing plans for each stage the probe passes through, and is currently working within the team to manage the probe operations, and to ensure the correctness of all operations From Earth to Mars.

Omar Abdulrahman Hussein

A systems engineer at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the leader of the mission design and deep space navigation teams for the Hope Probe mission, he is currently working to ensure that the maneuvers are correct, while correcting any discrepancies in the simulation exercises. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering in 2014 from Khalifa University.

Mahmoud Al-Nasser

Head of Space Operations Software Development, he joined the Al-Amal probe team in 2016, and worked before launch to lead the development of the earth station software, including design, development and testing, and worked on developing the infrastructure of the Operations Center and ensuring its readiness for a period after the launch of the probe.

Mohammed Al-Aamri

Al-Amri is the chief engineer for space mechanical systems at the Space Projects Department at the UAE Space Agency, and he works as part of the “Hope Probe” project team to ensure the readiness of the systems and the spacecraft as a whole, and to ensure that they endure the harsh launch environment.

Mohsen Al-Awadi

Probe Systems Engineer and Risk Management Officer.

Mohammed Al Balushi

Head of the Space Operations Department of the Agency and the Naval Control Officer of the Ground Station.

Ali Al-Suwaidi

Navigation Officer and Leader of the engineering model development team for the Hope Probe System.

Maryam Al Shamsi

Leader of scientific devices within the scientific team, member of the Emirates Scientists Council and Director of the Space Sciences Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

Hessa Al-Matroushi

Leader of the scientific data management and analysis team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

Aisha Saladin is my honor

She works on the propulsion system that provides the probe with the fuel needed to enter its orbit around Mars after its separation from the missile, and Aisha Sharafi is the first Emirati engineer to work in this field.

Share Ali Hussain

She works as an engineer for control systems and data processing of the probe, which is the main system on board the probe that works to monitor all its tasks and health. She holds a BA and MA in electrical engineering from the American University of Sharjah, and she has a prominent role in developing the electrical device that controls the movement of the probe in space.

Fatima Hussain Lootah

The scientific researcher works within the scientific apparatus team of the “Hope Probe” to study the state of oxygen and carbon monoxide in the upper atmosphere of the planet Mars. She is a specialist in ultraviolet spectrometer. She has obtained a bachelor’s degree in science majoring in chemical engineering and a master’s in engineering management from the American University In Sharjah.

Sarah Al-Amiri

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al-Amiri has held the position of Minister of State for Advanced Technology since July 2020, and her Excellency joined the Federal Government as the Minister of State responsible for the advanced sciences file following the ministerial formation in October 2017, with the aim of building an economy based on knowledge and scientific research.

Her Excellency holds the position of President of the Emirates Space Agency and Chairman of the Emirates Scientists Council, in addition to the position of Deputy Director and Leader of the Scientific Team of the Emirates Project for Mars Exploration “The Hope Probe” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Her Excellency Al Amiri started her career as an engineer in the Dubai Sat-1 and Dubai Sat-2 satellite projects, and worked as the Director of the Research and Development Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and her Excellency holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer engineering from the American University of Sharjah.

Imran Sharaf

* Engineer Imran Sharaf, director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project and director of the Program Management Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Imran graduated in 2005 from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He was appointed as the first employee to join the Emirates Foundation for Advanced Advanced Science and Technology in 2006. He lived in South Korea for 7 years and worked on the leadership and data processing subsystem in “DubaiSat – 1 ». On the second Middle East mission for a satellite to observe the Earth, Omran worked at Dubai SAT-2 on systems engineering, in addition to the command system and data processing subsystem. He was appointed as the director of the Space Image Analysis and Processing Department from 2011 to 2014, and Imran obtained his master’s degree in 2013 from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.