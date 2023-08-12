To Kabira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

The youth of the Emirates take pride in the International Youth Day, and they discuss the focus of the international community’s attention on youth issues and their potential as partners in contemporary affairs, especially sustainability, and they recommend the importance of establishing awareness in society, launching initiatives and consolidating identity.

Abdullah Bader Al Matrooshi is a student at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and a volunteer who enjoys many hobbies such as professional photography. He is one of the ambassadors of the “Communicate with Nature” program organized by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Nature-WWF in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature. Calls on UAE youth to be ambassadors to represent the positive solutions of nature at COP 28 and beyond by launching the second edition of the Nature Ambassadors programme.

It is noteworthy that this program is considered one of the best experiences that he has gone through during the past years, especially since it opened the way for him to contribute to the protection of nature in the Emirates, stressing that he benefited from educational workshops inside and outside the Emirates, and he also contributed, along with the rest of the ambassadors, in research and documentation of information on birds and insects. in the reserves of the capital. He is currently working on establishing a non-profit association to fight waste pollution in land and sea spaces.

Enhance skills

Aisha Ahmed Al-Shehari, one of the ambassadors of the “Communicate with Nature” program, represented the voice of youth in the “Virtual World Council for Expo 2020” along with a group of experts and international biodiversity conservation institutions, and participated in the “Educated by Nature” podcast of the Sustainable Universities Initiative, mentioning that she She worked on developing young people’s skills by leading virtual meetings and negotiation skills, explaining that this helped her build her self-confidence and talk about her sustainable practices.

She says: I encourage young people to participate in the program to enable them to do more work for the benefit of the environment and the future.

Creativity sustainability

Maryam Al-Awadi, a speaker within the “Social Sustainability Forum” organized by the Family Development Foundation, and an Emirati writer and director who seeks through her films to spread Emirati identity, as she conveys her experience to young people and talks about the role of media in strengthening national identity. Al-Awadi, who studied multimedia design at Zayed University, confirms that she focuses on showing Emirati human stories related to place and conscience, explaining that her works are short films that discuss several issues related to feelings. She believes that supporting children and allowing them to choose the subjects they love is one of the most important ways to sustain creativity and success in professional life.

Promote awareness

Nahyan Al Dhaheri, member of the Emirates Youth Council and speaker at the Social Sustainability Forum, talks about the role of youth councils in spreading awareness and consolidating concepts of sustainability, and how youth can play the primary role in community development, stressing that the UAE provides opportunities for young people and empowers them through their international participation in various fields. Forums and courses. It is noteworthy that the issue of climate change and sustainability dominates his concerns, given the circumstances in which the world is living and the key role played by the UAE in this field, and the efforts it is making and presenting positive solutions to nature at the COP28 Conference.