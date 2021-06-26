The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, on the occasion of the International Day against Drugs, which falls on June 26 of each year, stressed that the increasing societal awareness about the danger of these destructive “toxins” supports the tireless efforts of the police and security services to overthrow criminals and reveal their new methods of concealment and transfer And smuggling drugs and delivering them to their recipients, whether addicts or victims of experience, and among the cases that highlight the community members’ response to our awareness-raising efforts about the dangers of drugs, an 18-year-old Emirati young man with a strong personality and courage, rescued two of his friends, the first 20 years old and the second 21 years old, from drug clutches.

Al-Marri says: “The events revolve around the young man accepting the invitation of his close friends to go out with them, and while they were all in the car, one of his friends received a call from a delivery representative asking him to send the location to deliver a gift to him, and upon the arrival of the representative, the hero wondered about how the representative would deliver the gift, knowing that the company The business he works in specializes in transporting and delivering people, not parcels and gifts.

He continued: “When opening the gift, our hero saw pills that aroused his suspicion and suspicion and caused great confusion to his two friends, which promptly prompted them to justify the situation that the gift was not theirs and returned it to the delegate, but our hero, out of his fear for his two friends and his concern for them, contacted the General Administration for Drug Control and expressed his His concern for his two friends and his feeling that something bad was surrounding them, and that the police should intervene to protect them and rescue them, and the administration in turn thanked him for his noble stance and reassured him of the confidentiality, privacy and professionalism of the procedures, because the main goal was to protect them from everything that might threaten their safety and future.

He added: “This young man is the fruit of a good upbringing, which enabled him to build a conscious, courageous and distinguished personality by all standards. Despite his young age, his acumen contributed to saving his friends from immersion in the world of abuse and addiction, and his audacity to communicate with the police without hesitation reflects his love for his country and society, loyalty to his friends and gentleness.” his morals.”

He concluded by thanking and appreciating the men of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, who demonstrated exceptional competence in analyzing various data and information and performing their roles with great responsibility and high professionalism, between confronting drug smuggling gangs, traffickers and their promoters, pursuing them, arresting them and bringing them to justice, and unraveling the mystery of the most difficult cases, leading Hemaya International Center has undertaken tremendous awareness-raising efforts to spread the culture of drug prevention to prevent falling into its clutches, and to contain the beneficiaries of Article 43 of the UAE Anti-Narcotics Law, by cooperating with partners to provide appropriate treatment for repentant people, rehabilitate them and integrate them into society. The center has written many success stories that reflect The depth of the awareness-raising impact on society, and the high culture of its members about the harms and dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances.



