The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, on the occasion of the World Anti-Drug Day, which falls on June 26 of each year, stressed that the increasing societal awareness about the danger of these destructive “toxins” supports the tireless efforts of the police and security services to overthrow criminals and reveal their new methods. Concealing, transporting and smuggling drugs and delivering them to recipients, whether addicts or victims of experiment

Al-Marri added, “Among the cases that highlight the response of community members to our efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs, is the rescue of a brave, intelligent and strong Emirati young man, at the age of 18, of two of his friends, the first is 20 years old and the second is 21 years old, from the clutches of drugs.”

Al-Marri explained that “the young man accepted the invitation of his close friends to go out with them, and while they were in the car, one of his friends received a call from a delivery representative asking him to send the site to deliver a gift to him, and upon the arrival of the representative, the hero asked about how to deliver the gift to the representative, knowing that the commercial company in which he works is specialized. in transporting and delivering people, not parcels and gifts.”

He continued: “When the gift was opened, the young man saw pills that aroused his suspicion and suspicion, and caused his two friends great confusion, which promptly prompted them to justify the situation that the gift was not theirs and they returned it to the delegate, but the young man, out of his fear for his two friends and his concern for them, contacted the General Administration for Drug Control, And he expressed his concern for his two friends, and his feeling that something bad was surrounding them, and that the police should intervene to protect them and save them, and the administration in turn thanked him for his noble stance and reassured him on the confidentiality, privacy and professionalism of the procedures, because the main goal is to protect them from everything that might threaten their safety and future.

He added: “This young man is the fruit of a good upbringing, which enabled him to build a conscious, courageous and distinguished personality by all standards. Despite his young age, his acumen contributed to saving his two friends from immersion in the world of abuse and addiction, and his audacity to communicate with the police without hesitation reflects his love for his country and society, and his loyalty.” to his friends and his gentleness.

He concluded by thanking and appreciating the men of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, who demonstrated exceptional competence in analyzing various data and information, and performing their roles with great responsibility and high professionalism, between confronting drug smuggling gangs, traffickers and their promoters, prosecuting them, arresting them and bringing them to justice, and unraveling the mystery of the most difficult cases. Hemaya International Center is leading a tremendous awareness-raising effort to spread the culture of drug prevention.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

